“No Gronk, It’s Not National Tight Ends’ Birthday”: Tom Brady Sets The Record Straight and Salutes George Kittle

Former Patriots teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are enjoying their broadcasting roles at Fox. While Brady dons the lead analyst hat, Gronk contributes to Fox NFL Sunday and Fox NFL Kickoff. Last Sunday was National Tight Ends Day, and interestingly, Brady pointed out a correction for his friend Gronk.

During the Sunday show, Gronk wished a “happy birthday” to all the tight ends out there in coincidence with National TE Day. “It’s National Tight Ends Day. So, happy birthday to all you tight ends out there,” he said on TV.

However, during his Top 3 Stars of the Week segment released on Tuesday night, Brady explained why his friend was factually wrong in his message. He stated:

“How about George Kittle on National Tight Ends Day? No Gronk, it’s not National Tight Ends’ Birthday.”

Notably, National Tight Ends Day is simply an annual celebration of the position; there are no formal traditions, but tight ends like George Kittle and Travis Kelce make sure to celebrate the day with their fellow TEs in the league.

Meanwhile, Gronk, a former tight end himself, is indeed accurate in one aspect, as Brady pointed out while assessing Kittle’s performance:

“But look, it’s fitting. This is the first time a tight end has been on the list. George had six catches, 128 yards, and one touchdown. He led all tight ends in receiving yards this week.”

While Brady made sure that his friend remained accurate on TV, interestingly, the quarterback also had a special message for Kittle, which he shared afterward.

“Go Enjoy the Bye Week”: Brady’s pat on the back for Kittle

Tom Brady advised Kittle to enjoy the bye week, as the 49ers will be playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. The rivalry is special as Brady is a 49ers fan and the Buccaneers were his former team in the NFL. While Brady did not say a word about the matchup, he had a sweet message for Kittle.

“George has been so much fun to watch this year. I’ve seen it this year. Go enjoy the bye week, George. I’ll see the Niners in Tampa in Week 10.”

Returning to the Top 3 Stars of the Week, Brady picked Jameis Winston, George Kittle, and Kalif Raymond, sharing detailed insights on why each of them deserved this recognition.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Gronk will respond to Brady in his Wednesday podcast with their mutual friend, Julian Edelman.