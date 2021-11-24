“Really F*cking Good Pressure”: Aaron Rodgers Gets Candid on The Pat McAfee Show and Praises Mike Zimmer and the Minnesota Vikings Defense

During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers discussed Green Bay’s week 11 loss to Minnesota and had some nice things to say about his long-time NFC North rivals.

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, who is an absolute fan-favorite personality in the sports world, continues to prove why his show is head and shoulders above the competition.

To compliment his charisma, he has an extremely well-rounded crew, which even features former Packer and Ryder Cup champion AJ Hawk, around him. Together, his team provides coverage of all of the NFL’s most interesting news while maintaining an air of informality and humor that national media outlets simply can’t match.

McAfee’s approach has won him a ton of fans, who appreciate how entertaining and informative the show is, as well as seriously impressive guest appearances. Recurring guests include NFL insiders, hall-of-famers, and even reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers, who tends not to make too many media appearances, comes on the show every Tuesday and when he’s there, the conversation is always captivating, even to a neutral or casual fan.

Aaron Rodgers Praises Vikings Defense, Discusses Mystery Toe Injury, and Offers a Book Suggestion

Yesterday during his appearance, the 37 year old discussed Sunday’s nail-biter against the Vikings, which his Packers narrowly lost 34-31 thanks to a last second Greg Joseph field goal.

Talking about how the Green Bay offense got into a rhythm later on in the game, Rodgers blew away McAfee with his recall power and sheer knowledge of the game.

He went on non-stop about the different ways the Minnesota defense operates and remembered instances from last week’s game, as well as from five years ago, with so much accuracy that McAfee was left almost speechless.

Rodgers had high praise for Vikings HC Mike Zimmer and his incredible defensive mind, saying that Minnesota brings “really good f*cking pressure” as he explained his 75 yard TD pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the weekend.

The Packers signal-caller, who recently beat COVID-19, also didn’t shy away from giving credit to some of the Vikings he’s played against for the last six years or so, namely Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, Everson Griffen, and Harrison Smith.

Rodgers even went as far as calling Smith “the total package”. Writing this as a Vikings fan, it’s hard not to appreciate Rodgers for the way he respects his opponents and how he is truly “romantic” about the game of football.

How’d you feel about the game in Minnesota? “I felt like I was in a rhythm early we just missed on a few plays.. after that we scored on 4 straight possessions. Mike Zimmer’s defense is always gonna throw different things at you.. really fucking good pressure” ~@AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/gX9Ak1ke6J — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 23, 2021

How good is Harrison Smith?? “He’s definitely the total package.. he’s the most difficult player to determine what he’s doing on any play” ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/w7jU9Qx1iU — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 23, 2021

During the same show, which was entertaining from start to finish and must-see viewing for any football fan, Rodgers also spoke about his mystery toe injury and gave his weekly book suggestion. You can find some clips from those segments below.

Ladies & gentlemen it is time for the 12th installment of the @AaronRodgers12 Book Club 📚📖 Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #PMSARBookClub pic.twitter.com/BuXSLQuvPS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 23, 2021

