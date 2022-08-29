$503 million Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson’s cringey attempts to woo TikTok star’s girlfriend were brutally shot down

Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson repeatedly tried to woo another TikTok star’s girlfriend. However, all his attempts eventually resulted in a cringeworthy TikTok showdown.

Patrick Mahomes is one such quarterback who can turn a game on its head in a matter of seconds. Months have passed but the Buffalo fans still find it hard to get over the last season’s Divisional Round playoff clash where Patrick’s last minute brilliance prevented the Bills from earning a famous victory.

On the field, he is a force to reckon with, which is why, he was offered a whopping $503 million contract extension by the Chiefs in 2020 which he gleefully accepted. Moreover, off the field, Patrick is a someone who generally keeps safe distance from getting involved in any kind of controversy.

However, he still finds himself in the news and trending on Twitter on several occasions because of his brother Jackson Mahomes and wife Brittany’s actions.

Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson’s repeated attempts to impress TikTok star Nessa Barrett failed miserably

Back in January last year, Jackson, who is a TikTok star, famously tried to woo another TikTok celebrity named Nessa Barrett. However, it didn’t go as well as he would have planned.

As reported by The Fumble, Jackson created a TikTok duet with Nessa Barrett. It won’t take a rocket scientist to figure that the Chiefs QB’s brother was actually attempting to shoot his shot with Nessa through the video.

Jackson captioned the video, “let me take you on a date” and as expected, that did not go down well with Nessa’s boyfriend Josh Richards.

Firing back at Jackson, Josh, who is also a TikTok star, uploaded a video in which Nessa was seen lying in his bed. Moreover, just to make it absolutely clear what he was trying to convey, Josh was seen pointing his hand towards Nessa in the video.

However, Jackson didn’t stop even then. He commented, “she looks bored,” on Josh’s video to which, Josh replied, “long night, prolly tired.”

On several occasions, Jackson has been trolled mercilessly for his less than cordial actions. In fact, there were rumors that Patrick had to request Jackson not to attend Chiefs matches in the stadium to avoid controversy.

However, TMZ reported that the rumors were completely baseless as Patrick never had any such conversation with his brother.

