“Did Patrick Mahomes tell him not to?”: Curious NFL fans want to know why Jackson Mahomes hasn’t posted sideline TikTok videos this season

Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson has not posted sideline TikTok videos this season till now. Is it something Patrick asked him to do?

Patrick Mahomes is one of the brightest stars in the world of the NFL. His team was expected to start strongly this season and the boys have been able to do exactly that.

In their season opener, the Mahomes-led unit thrashed the Arizona Cardinals without much hassle. Although the Chargers gave them a good fight in their second clash, the boys from Kansas were still able to script their second victory on the trot.

Without a doubt, Patrick is indeed a force to reckon with. After all, not many players get a chance to sign $503 million worth contract extensions.

In addition to this, off the field, Patrick generally keeps safe distance from getting involved in any kind of controversy. However, he still finds himself in the news and trending on Twitter for the wrong reasons simply because of the actions of his brother Jackson and wife Brittany.

Also read: “Aaron Rodgers would be called a Diva for this”: NFL fans react as angry Tom Brady shatters another tablet

Jackson Mahomes is not posting sideline-TikTok videos and fans are elated

From stepping on the logo of the deceased Sean Taylor, to pouring bottled water on Ravens fans, Jackson Mahomes has done quite a few things due to which a lot NFL fans absolutely hate him.

In fact, now-a-days, he ends up getting trolled even without doing anything wrong. Last season, there were rumors that Patrick warned Jackson and Brittany not to attend Chiefs games in the stadium.

Although all such claims were categorically denied by the superstar QB, Jackson, who has been spotted making TikTok videos on the sidelines during Chiefs games on several occasions in the past, hasn’t been seen posting stuff of that sort this season, till now.

This has led to NFL fans speculating that there might have been some truth to Patrick reprimanding Jackson for his controversial actions due to which, he is now staying away from the sideline-TikTok business.

*whispers* I haven't seen Jackson Mahomes dancing on the sidelines yet this year and it's been phenomenal. — BirdGang🦅 (@GordonsWord) September 17, 2022

Have y’all noticed that the Chiefs are 2-0 without Mahomes? Yup. Jackson Mahomes has NOT posted a TikTok from the sidelines yet this season! Let’s hope this streak continues!! #patrickmahomes #ChiefsKingdom #KCChiefs pic.twitter.com/Ey0QiYxi0K — BURN & RAVE PODCAST (@burnandravepod) September 20, 2022

People shit on Jackson Mahomes but if Pat Mahomes was my sibling I may have been even worse 😆 — Bills_Chick (@Bills_Chick) September 16, 2022

He's a 10 but his brother is Jackson Mahomes — Abhishek Basu (@Abhishe58418767) September 13, 2022

Now when Jackson ends up getting attacked for anything and everything he says or posts, there are many people who have started coming out in his support asking the trollers to take it easy.

As far as the Chiefs are concerned, they have started off really well and they would look to continue the winning momentum for as long as they can.

Also read: $200 million rich Aaron Rodgers admits trying ‘ayahuasca’ to shed the shame & guilt he went through as a child