Jackson County Legislator Proposes Sales Tax to Keep Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs at Arrowhead

Feb 14, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) addresses the crowd on stage with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this year, the Kansas City Chiefs ownership announced an $800 million renovation project to align Arrowhead Stadium with the team’s success. However, of the $800 million, the Hunt family was prepared to contribute just $300 million, leaving the remaining amount to be covered by Jackson County taxpayers through the previously agreed-upon 0.38% sales tax.

While reports over the past few months indicated that the City Council wouldn’t budge on these demands, the latest updates now reveal a significant breakthrough.

If we rewind to 2006, Jackson County stakeholders agreed to a 0.38% sales tax to fund the maintenance of Arrowhead and Kauffman Stadiums. However, in April, Jackson County members voted against committing a significant amount of taxpayer money to the renovation.

This wasn’t the result Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs had hoped for, as they were seeking both the funding and a 40-year extension on the 0.38% sales tax contribution. When voters opposed them, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt openly admitted that he might need to find a new home for the team if Jackson County didn’t meet their demands.

However, in the most recent legislative meeting, the Jackson County legislators decided to put this issue on the ballot in November. According to the report, the ballot will propose a Chiefs-only sales tax and a reduction from 3/8 cent to 1/4 cent.

This effectively means a special tax just for the Chiefs’ stadium, excluding the Royals in the future. The tax will also be reduced from 0.375% to 0.25%, but it ensures the football team stays for two more decades.

Breaking: Jackson Co. Legislator votes to put a Chiefs only sales tax on the ballot in November to try to keep team at Arrowhead for 20 years. This reduces the tax that also included Royals from 3/8 cent to 1/4 cent. pic.twitter.com/CYmS6RqeV6 — Dave D’Marko (@DaveDMarko) August 19, 2024

Fans and Kansas City natives have been clearly upset with Hunt’s threatening stance to relocate the team. With the latest developments, the majority seem hopeful that both parties can reach a settlement, as it’s troubling that the Hunt family, with a net worth of $25 billion, is not willing to ease the financial burden on taxpayers.

That said, while some fans might have hoped for more consideration from the Chiefs’ ownership over the past few months, Hunt’s latest statement reveals that he remains steadfast on this issue.

“Would like to make some progress”: Hunt pressurizes Jackson County for a quick resolution

Nearly a month ago, Clark Hunt met with reporters during the Chiefs’ training camp to update them on the deadlock with Jackson County. Hunt reiterated that this was not their desired outcome and expressed hope that a favorable solution would be reached, given the Chiefs’ plans to finalize their stadium plans by the end of the year.

Due to this deadline, Hunt agreed that this has now become an “urgent issue” and requires a decision from the County at the earliest.

“I know from having been through a few stadium efforts that they’re slow-moving and unpredictable… So to say we’ll be able to get to the finish line in six months is probably optimistic, but we would like to make some progress.”

The Chiefs’ CEO even assured that his first preference remains renovating Arrowhead Stadium rather than relocating. However, the County’s decision to address this matter in November leaves Clark Hunt & Co. with less time if things don’t go their way.

Arguably, this situation could turn ugly if the Hunt family’s plans fall through in November.