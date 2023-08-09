Jaguars’ New $120,000,000 Facility Boasts an Astounding Bathroom Feature That Can Help Track Player Health in a Unique Way

People pass by a Jacksonville Jaguars logo Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the new Miller Electric Center at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Selected guests and media witnessed speeches, a ribbon cutting and tour of the new facilities.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken it up a notch when it comes to professional sports. Out with the old and in with the new, the Jaguars have transformed their practice environment from the ground up. The Jags are kicking off a new era with their cutting-edge $120,000,000 training facility. To everyone’s surprise, it’s not just the football field that’s catching the eye. The team’s state-of-the-art bathroom technology is turning heads, thus offering a unique approach to player health monitoring.

Designed by Jags owner Shahid Khan, this facility aims to transform the franchise’s training practices. Notably, its unique restroom features have caught the attention of fans and experts. The facility embraces advanced technology, including innovative urinal features. NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson even discovered one of these distinctive urinals during his tour.

Scott Hanson’s Curious Encounter with Jacksonville Jaguars- Advanced Urinals

While exploring the team’s facility, NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson took a curious detour into the bathroom area, pointing at the cutting-edge tech. The Jacksonville Jaguars have an innovative feature in their practice facility’s restroom facilities that elevates player health monitoring. These advanced urinals are equipped with a revolutionary system designed to track the hydration levels of the players.

The urinal’s sensor utilizes three distinct colors: green, yellow, as well as red. The color green signifies optimal hydration levels, providing players with the assurance that they are adequately maintaining their fluid intake. A yellow indication suggests a moderate hydration status. Additionally, Scott explained the sensor indication adding,

“If it’s red, you’re probably going to get a notice from the athletic trainers and maybe have an IV,” he said.

The technology known as ‘InFlow Hydration’ has been invented by ‘InFlow Health‘ who took the liberty to reply to Scott’s video. They responded to the tweet, saying, “Hey all, we can confirm it’s our InFlow hydration testing technology. We’re in quite a few locker rooms around the NFL, CFB, and more. Happy to see players hitting the field hydrated when it counts !”

Jacksonville Jaguars Elevating Athlete Experience with Innovative Facilities

The Jacksonville Jaguars players were introduced to their brand-new, impressive $120-million football complex for the first time. Welcoming them was a plethora of amenities that covered almost every possible comfort, including a pristine new locker room, three fields (two outdoors and one indoors), a well-equipped gym, therapeutic pools, a dedicated draft room, and a standout feature: their own golf simulator.

Notably, golf has surged as a favored pastime among professional athletes globally, and the Jaguars have wholeheartedly embraced this trend. The Jaguars now have the luxury of prepping for their tee times at the nearby TPC Sawgrass without stepping foot outside the cool comforts of air conditioning. This is a particularly attractive perk during the sweltering Florida summer months.

The league is currently experiencing a trend of significant stadium and practice facility upgrades. Teams such as the Los Angeles Rams are working on constructing new headquarters, while the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills are in the midst of building multibillion-dollar stadiums, showcasing the evolving landscape of NFL infrastructure.

The health technologies and the facilities elevate the experience for the player and keep them on track. The Jacksonville Jaguars have embraced this cultural shift with open arms. The NFL landscape is undoubtedly undergoing a remarkable transformation, setting new standards for the future of professional sports.