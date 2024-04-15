Former Patriots QB Claims Travis Kelce Cannot Eclipse Rob Gronkowski for This Reason

Last season saw increasing comparisons between Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and former Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski, even as Kelce surpassed Gronk in stats. As the Chiefs TE put on a spectacular show last season, he seems to have earned his place right next to Gronk on the best TE pedestal. However, former New England Patriots quarterback and Gronk’s former teammate Brian Hoyer there’s one quality that still makes Gronk a better tight end than Travis.

According to the quarterback, who once saw Gronk closely as Brady’s backup, finds him a class apart from other tight ends, including Travis Kelce. In his conversation with Pats from the Past, Brian Hoyer’s opinion of Gronkowski kept his unparalleled combination of size, speed, and blocking ability at center. He asserted,

“Having played with him, maybe I’m a little biased, but [he is] the greatest tight end of all time.”

Having said that, the Raiders’ quarterback shed light on Gronkoswki’s dynamism, something he considers worth honoring.

“He was such a great blocker… teams had to honor that… that’s what made him so dynamic…”

It’s true that Gronkowski is widely regarded as one of the best blockers there is. However, for any tight end, it is an important quality since their blocking abilities set them apart, while also making way for quarterbacks and running backs. In the case of the Patriots, Gronkowski’s presence allowed the team to utilize a variety of formations and plays.

In contrast, Hoyer pointed out that Travis Kelce’s game is more focused on receiving, a quality even Patrick Mahomes considers significant. His less emphasis on blocking brings him a notch down for Hoyer who stated,

“Travis isn’t blocking anybody. Rob would block like he was the right tackle… that allowed you to do so many things, that you could put eleven personnel in the game…”

A different level of physicality for tight ends characterized the era when the Patriots reigned supreme with Gronkowski. Though many have come to believe that the NFL has become easier with time, bringing in more safety for players, its deteriorating physicality has soaked it dry. Again, despite what Hoyer said, the Kansas City Chiefs currently rule the NFL with Travis Kelce, making the debate more interesting.

Travis Kelce Vs Rob Gronkowski Stats

While many praise Rob Gronkowski for being better than Travis Kelce, a closer look at their stats reveals a detailed story. Kelce’s consistency and performance on the field might shine through in a head-to-head comparison.

Travis Kelce has already played 159 games for the Chiefs, while Gronkowski played 143 games over his 11 seasons. The former’s reliability is evident in his impressive reception numbers—907 in his career compared to Gronkowski’s 621. Moreover, Kelce’s catch rate of 71.6% surpasses Gronkowski’s 64.7%. However, this is one of the factors that even Brian Hoyer considered supreme for Kelce in his comparison. When it comes to Gronkowski, his blocking ability gives him an upper hand with 92 touchdowns compared to Kelce’s 74. Additionally, Gronkowski’s 15.0 yards per catch surpasses Travis Kelce’s 12.5, highlighting his big-play potential.

Though both players have strengths and stats to boot, Kelce’s recent achievements place him in a league of his own. However, Rob Gronkoswki’s place as a tight end who gained massive success in the Patriots cannot be questioned.