Which Positions Should Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman Prioritize to Build a Better Eagles Squad for Next Season?

The Philadelphia Eagles are on cloud nine right now. Not only did they exorcise their demons from 2022 by taking revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs with a 40-22 win in Super Bowl 59, but they also did it with one of the most well-rounded and youthful rosters in the game.

They had four players who were named Pro Bowlers and All-Pros: Saquon Barkley, Zack Baun, Jalen Carter, and Lane Johnson. A.J. Brown and Jordan Mailata were both named 2nd-Team All-Pros (but not Pro Bowlers), and Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson made the Pro Bowl (but no All-Pro teams). Only one of those players is a free agent in 2025 — Baun.

And that doesn’t even count the guy who won Super Bowl MVP a few weeks ago, QB Jalen Hurts, who will be there for the long haul as well. All that is to say: the Eagles are in a good spot. But that doesn’t mean they can’t improve.

A few key players could leave via free agency, namely right guard Mekhi Becton, edge rusher Josh Sweat, interior defensive lineman Milton Williams, and middle linebacker Oren Burks.

As for their resources, they have just over $13.5 million in cap space (20th in the NFL, per Spotrac) and seven draft picks—one in each of the first four rounds and three in the fifth. So, who should they try to keep, and where else should they be looking to improve the roster?

Eagles’ most pressing need is re-signing All-Pro Zack Baun

For a team that just dominated an entire season and won the Super Bowl, general manager Howie Roseman has this roster in a pretty good spot. The fact that they’re not in the red heading into 2025 is impressive, considering the amount of talent they have. Fourteen of their most important starters are already locked into deals running through 2026. This really could be a dynasty.

But Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni can’t rest on their laurels. There is work to be done. Namely, re-signing arguably the best off-the-ball linebacker in the NFL last year, Zack Baun. They got him on a cheaper $3.5 million prove-it deal last year. And boy, did he prove it. He should be getting a four or five-year deal worth $17 million to $19 million a year.

Zack Baun in the playoffs: – 3 forced turnovers (2 INT, 1 fumble)

– 2 fumble recoveries

– 33 tackles

– 2 TFL

– 3 passes defended

– 1 QB hit Game changer.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/IxwyeENjKP — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) February 10, 2025

With that solved, they’ll also need to take a look at his inside ‘backer partner. Burks is gone and Nakobe Dean is coming off an injury. Philly could definitely use a thumping, run-stopping linebacker to pair with the fluid Baun.

With Williams and Sweat also likely departing, Philly will need to add to their edge rusher depth and maybe even invest in another interior defensive lineman, though they have pretty good numbers there already. With veteran Darius Slay in the last year of his deal, they might need to hit the CB market again at this year’s draft despite taking CBs with their top two picks in 2024.

There’s really not much to do on the offensive side of the ball, however. Brown is signed through 2029. Hurts, Dickerson, Mailata, and DeVonta Smith are locked in through 2028. Johnson and Barkley are tied in through 2026.

They will need to work on extensions for center Cam Jurgens and tight end Dallas Goedert, who are both in the final year of their deals. Both will likely command a salary near the top end of their respective positions. Becton will also be an interesting case. He can command more money elsewhere, but there is a belief that he will take slightly less money to stay with the team that revitalized his career.

Other than that, perhaps they could look to improve on Jahan Dotson at WR3. But there’s not much else to be done. Even backups like Grant Calcaterra, Tyler Steen, and Will Shipley look solid. Anything the Eagles add this spring is really just a bonus at this point.