Jalen Hurts Concussion Update: Medical Expert Expects Injured Kenny Pickett to Start Against the Cowboys

Jalen Hurts exited the game early in the 1st half last week in the Eagles’ 33-36 defeat to the Commanders. The Oklahoma Alum injured himself after he scrambled for 13 yards on a designed QB draw with ten minutes on the clock and Philly needed to convert 2nd&20.

After he slid down to complete the gain and avoid the contact, he received a hit hard by Washington linebacker Frankie Luvu while going to the ground. His head bounced off the turf and he later exited the game, and they diagnosed him with a concussion.

Hurts is still in concussion protocol as the Eagles take on the NFC East rivals, the Cowboys. A win in this fixture would clinch the division for them. But it seems they have to do it without their star QB and might have to rely on Kenny Pickett.

Jalen didn’t practice this week. In an effort for him to feature this week, he needs to take part in a limited practice and then a full practice. As per Injury expert, Dr. Jesse Morse, the Eagles only have one practice left this week. It is unlikely the Alabama Alum will take part in this. Dr. Morse sees him missing the game as he would still be in a concussion protocol.

” Jalen Hurts, I do not expect him to play this week. Kenny Pickett who also has a rib injury will probably take over. He has not practiced this week. They only have one practice left. So it’s not possible for him to clear the protocol.”

This isn’t the only worry for Philly as their backup, Pickett also took a knock and injured his ribs last week. However, he might have to tough it out as the Eagles need him this week to clinch the division.

However, Nick Sirriani still believes in his QB and believes Jalen Hurts can recover from injury. He has to practice on Friday in a limited capacity. More news will come after Friday’s practice and if the Eagles will list him as “questionable”. Philly also has Tanner McKee and just signed Ian Books to their practice squad.

The Eagles are 12-3 and need a win to seal the division. They have already clinched a playoff spot and probably won’t risk their QB1 as playoffs come closer.