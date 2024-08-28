Jalen Hurts Foundation Saves the Day for Thousands of Kids Suffering Extreme Philly Heat

The unusually hot summer in Philadelphia has once again taken a major toll on school students. With temperatures reaching three figures, today marked the second consecutive day that 63 schools in the district were dismissed three hours early due to inadequate cooling. However, 10 schools didn’t face the same fate, thanks in part to Eagles superstar Jalen Hurts.

With Hurts’ $200,000 donation to the city’s school district in April this year, 10 schools were able to purchase 300 air conditioning units collectively. The generous donation proved invaluable today, allowing those schools to conduct classes for the full day.

A bunch of Philly schools closing early again today due to excessive heat, though the 10 that received air conditioners from Jalen Hurts’ foundation will have a full day. This was, and continues to be, the #Eagles’ QB’s goal as he launched his @JalenHurtsFound this summer. https://t.co/3mzFfxpVKn — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 28, 2024

The QB, after making the $200,000 donation in April, iterated that it’s immensely pleasurable for him to give back to Philly, which has given him a lot.

For the Jalen Hurts Foundation, creating the best environment for Philadelphia’s future leaders to thrive is the goal. Therefore, donating essential resources like AC units is a step in the right direction. Jalen had previously stated:

“Philadelphia has given me so much, and I’m excited to give back to the community in a way that supports our future leaders. Ensuring our schools are equipped with essential resources like air conditioning is one step toward helping our students achieve their very best.”

While some might say that donating a small percentage of his massive salary is easy, what sets the NFL star apart is the fact that he makes time to go and meet the community members of Philadelphia as and when possible.

From meeting and donating $30,000 for a 7-year-old boy with cancer to meeting middle school-aged youth to mentor them, Jalen is an active stakeholder in giving back to his home away from home!

However, it’s worth mentioning that 63 other schools in the district are still affected. With district officials publicly admitting that progress in installing AC in the schools has been slow, it’s clear that more initiatives are needed to help these schools maintain their studies during the scorching summer.

Some of the schools still lack proper cooling in cafeterias and teachers’ lounges, resulting in the same issue. This causes students to be sent home earlier than intended, which isn’t acceptable in today’s day and age, as argued by Tony Watlington, superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia.