“My Father Got It from My Grandfather”: Jalen Hurts Shares His Favorite Family Recipe, Which Is High in Protein

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl celebration in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Credit-William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everyone remembers the viral video of Jalen Hurts squatting 600 pounds back in his Alabama days. He’s a physical specimen—part Adonis, part Hercules—with a chiseled jawline and a powerhouse frame to match. That kind of strength isn’t just for show; it’s what allows the Eagles to run the Tush Push with such success, with Hurts often at the bottom of the pile.

His elite physique and raw power are key to executing one of the most physically demanding plays in football. Even in the offseason, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback remains disciplined, carefully planning his meals and prioritizing his health to stay in peak condition.

Jalen Hurts maintains a hearty appetite, often incorporating fish, steak, and chicken into his diet. He’s also a fan of turkey, eggs, bacon, potatoes, bread, and salads. But there’s one dish that holds a special place in his heart—crawfish. It’s more than just food to him; it’s a tie to his childhood and his family’s heritage.

As a Houston native, Hurts grew up in a city heavily influenced by Louisiana Creole culture. Creole cuisine—known for dishes like boudin, black rice, and shrimp creole, gumbo, jambalaya, and crawfish—is deeply rooted in the local food scene. Among these, crawfish is his favorite, especially when made using his family’s generations-old recipe.

According to Hurts, the preparation is all about seasoning—and lots of it. The key is making sure the crawfish are cleaned properly. Beyond that, “anything goes,” he says.

“Crawfish. My father got it from my grandfather, and I now carry the torch. I don’t mind telling you, it’s pretty hard to replicate. You have the case, your Louisiana seasonings. You can put anything in it. The secret is to make sure they’re clean.”

He loves the dish so much, he admitted he’d choose it as his last meal on earth. And considering crawfish are packed with protein, vitamin B, selenium, and iron, it’s a nutritious favorite too.

Still, his ultimate comfort food is a Southern classic: fried chicken. There’s something undeniably satisfying about a fresh batch—chicken marinated in spices, dipped in thick batter, and fried until golden and crispy. Who can resist?

During the offseason, though, Hurts is more disciplined with his diet. While he still enjoys crawfish, he cuts back on carbs to maintain his physique. Since carbohydrates can lead to weight gain if not balanced with intense training, he reserves them mostly for the in-season grind when his body needs the extra fuel.