Jalen Hurts Humble Abode: All About the $255 Million QB’s $300,000 Home in Texas

Sneha Singh
Published

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Oct 27, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts might be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, but his frugal style of living might suggest otherwise. The Philadelphia Eagles star signed a five-year contract worth $225 million last year, yet his humble, cozy lifestyle choices are reflected in his Texas abode.

While many NFL stars choose to use their multi-million-dollar contracts to buy lavish mansions, Hurts has been more financially conservative, instead investing in a family home in Humble, Texas. It currently has an estimated value in the ballpark of $250,000 to $300,000.

Initially purchased for $215,000 in 2020, the house spans 2,332 square feet. It has four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a lot spanning over 6,000 square feet, as per ProFootballNetwork. Situated on Summer Anne Drive in Humble, this residence brings comfort and elegance at an affordable price. However, the property is listed under Jalen’s brother, Averion Hurts, and the quarterback lives there with his family when he is not playing football.

Jalen’s Humble residence also boasts a dedicated gaming room, a garage to accommodate two cars and an elegant kitchen with granite countertops. The exterior of the house exudes style with a classic brick layout topped with blue sloping tiles. The backyard includes a patio fit for hosting quiet get-togethers.

When Hurts needs to be with the Eagles during the season and for training, he rents an apartment in Philadelphia — a practice that would make Came Newton proud! That said, the Humble property isn’t the only investment made by the quarterback; he also owns a relatively expensive house in Houston.

Jalen’s Houston home

The Eagles star bought another property last year, an upgrade in terms of space and luxury. Located on Whisper Hollow Lane in Houston, Texas, this residence is signed under Hurts‘ mother, Pamela’s name, and was purchased for $500,000.

Spanning over 3,019 square feet with a total area of 8,555 square feet, the spacious abode is blooming with plush gardens and trees. It contains four bedrooms and three bathrooms, along with a gourmet kitchen. There is also a luxurious living room, a living area, and a sprawling backyard to make it fit for a big family.

Clearly a fan of the simpler side of life, Jalen Hurts has mindfully invested in properties in Texas, securing comfortable homes for himself and his family’s future. While in Philly, the QB lives like a local, residing in a conservative accommodation close to the Eagles facilities.

About the author

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

