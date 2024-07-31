Jalen Hurts is a Relentless Worker; We’ve Been Through Ups and Downs as a Team: Nick Sirianni

The spotlight is intensifying on Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts as they gear up for the 2024 season. Their disappointing finish last year, marked by a collapse after a promising 10-1 start and a playoff exit, has cranked up the heat.

Critics questioned Sirianni’s leadership, particularly his conservative play-calling that seemed at odds with Hurts’ strengths. But it looks like the duo is finding their stride.

Sirianni recently sat down with Kay Adams on her show “Up & Adams,” and he didn’t hold back in praising Hurts’ offseason progress. The coach painted a picture of a quarterback who’s constantly refining his game, touching upon Hurts’ near-perfect accuracy during training camp.

“He’s just a relentless worker…The way he’s leading, the way he’s playing, I’m so excited for him this season. We’ve been through ups, we’ve been through downs as a team…This is our fourth year together, so, I’m just really excited to continue the relationship.”

This vote of confidence from Sirianni puts the ball in Hurts’ court to prove his previous success wasn’t a one-hit wonder. While Hurts put up solid numbers in 2023, his 19 turnovers, including 15 interceptions, raised plenty of eyebrows.

Moreover, Hurts’ completion rate dipped to 61% during the Eagles’ six-game losing streak and he would be eagerly looking to improve that stat.

Now, with Sirianni’s backing and a fresh offensive mind of Kellen Moore in the mix, all eyes will be on Hurts to see if he can elevate his game. However, it’s not just Hurts that Sirriani has full confidence in. There’s a newer player on the roster that the HC is eager to get to know and train.

Sirianni shares his thoughts on Saquon Barkley

Sirianni’s enthusiasm for new Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is very much visible. During his chat with Adams, the Philadelphia head coach couldn’t contain his excitement about the former Giant joining his side.

“So excited to have him. He’s one of the guys that’s working the hardest out there, and we’re so excited that he’s on our football team.”

It’s indeed clear Sirianni sees the addition of Saquon Barkley as a game-changer for the Eagles. He would be expecting the former Giants RB to ease the load on the Eagles’ passing attack led by Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith:

“Just as a person, as a teammate, as a leader, he brings so much and he fits in so well with the guys. I’m really excited that he’s an Eagle and we get his leadership and his play on our field.”

That being said, Sirianni seems to be eyeing another Super Bowl run with Barkley in the mix. Moreover, there’s possibly an underlying hope that the RB’s presence might shave off some of the pressure on Hurts and the head coach’s back.