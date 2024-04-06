Jalen Hurts Joins Patrick Mahomes in Elite Record Despite 2024 Setback

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, share the stage at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix during the NFL’s Super Bowl opening night on Feb. 6, 2023. Image Credits: USA Today Sports

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts had a contrasting 2024 so far. While the Chiefs Quarterback rose to fame with his Super Bowl LVIII achievement, his 2023 opponent Hurts had a quiet year. The major reason was the Eagles’ lackluster season, even as they bowed out in the playoffs.

Advertisement

Despite the contrast of successes, the NFL superstars jointly hold a unique record. According to StatMuse, the duo holds the joint record for the most road wins by a QB since 2021. Both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts have 17 road wins since 2021. While achieving this feat, the duo outclassed star competitors, including Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow, to name a few.

Advertisement

How does this record contrast the notion that Patrick Mahomes is a game-winner while Jalen Hurts isn’t? The number of road wins achieved by the duo is the same despite their contrasting Super Bowl records. Patrick Mahomes has won three Super Bowl rings, and Jalen Hurts has zero rings so far.

The duo had equally contributed to their team’s wins, while the Chiefs’ clutch QB has the additional advantage of performing when it mattered for his team, i.e. the Super Bowl. Perhaps a Super Bowl win is the major factor that separates Mahomes and Hurts despite their joint record.

Why did Jalen Hurts Receive More Backlash, Despite a Decent Record?

Statistics signify Hurts had completed 2718 yards in the 11 games that the Eagles had won, and 1140 yards in the 6 games that Eagles lost. Jalen got the blame primarily for aspects such as leadership. Jalen earlier had addressed this issue in a press conference.

“I’m the one that makes everything go. I’m the guy that everyone trusts to set the pace for everything. That’s in my play, that’s in my leadership, that’s in every aspect of the game. That comes with the shoes that I walk in.”

While there has been a lack of confidence in Jalen Hurts’ leadership from his team and analysts, stats signify that Jalen performed to his optimum while playing against the Chiefs. Hurts has a passer rating of 92.4 with 537 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception in 2 games versus the Chiefs in his career. Even though the touchdown count is low, to his standard, his impressive yardage completion and passer rating highlight he negated the pressure of playing against a tough opponent.

Advertisement

As the NFL 2023-24 season concludes, what is next for Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts? The duo has their targets set. The Chiefs QB will eye for a three-peat as he chases Tom Brady’s seven Super Bowl rings. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts would look to brush aside the disappointment of the past two seasons to achieve his first Super Bowl ring with the Eagles.