Chiefs Fans Are Calling Xavier Worthy “Kadarius Toney 2.0” On His First Few Reps With the Team

Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs offense came under the spotlight for underperforming when compared to other top NFL teams. In response, the Chiefs made speedy additions to their wide receiver room, including Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown. Fans hoped Worthy’s partnership with QB Patrick Mahomes would be magical for the Chiefs, but his first few reps suggest otherwise.

Advertisement

The Chiefs kicked off their three-day rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 4. Since then, videos featuring the rookies from the team’s facility have been doing rounds online. One video, in particular, posted by NFL insider Dov Kleiman, has gone viral, which shows WR Xavier Worthy practicing with the Chiefs on the first day of camp.

In the clip, Worthy is practicing his running route before he turns back to catch the ball. However, the ball only touches his fingertips, resulting in a missed catch. While Dov Kleiman captioned the video “Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy will be a stud,” NFL fans had a different reaction, nicknaming Worthy as “Kadarius Toney 2.0.”

A fan stated,

Another one wrote,

A social media user commented,

A different one expressed,

Someone else said,

Fans are drawing comparisons between Worthy and Kadarius Toney, who had a rough 2023 season. Toney dropped crucial catches that cost the Chiefs a game, notably in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

During that game, Patrick Mahomes threw a perfect pass to Toney, but it slipped through his hands and was intercepted by Lions defensive back Brian Branch, who returned it for a touchdown. The Chiefs ultimately lost 21-20 and had Toney not made that mistake, their position would have been much different.

Naturally, the Wide Receiver’s performance in that match, along with several other mistakes throughout the season, made fans question his signing. However, in the latest development, the Chiefs have declined the fifth-year option on Kadarius Toney, leaving him with just one year remaining on his rookie contract with the team.

Meanwhile, the missed catch video ruined Xavier Worth’s reputation before he could even get started, and although the Chiefs’ social media team tried their best to fix it, fans were of a different opinion.

Chiefs’ Efforts to Revamp Xavier Worthy’s Image

After Xavier Worthy’s video faced criticism, the official Kansas City Chiefs X account posted another video to improve the WR’s image. In the video, Worthy is seen running at lightning speed while making a catch before sprinting towards the end zone. The Chiefs, boasting his speed, captioned the video as “Speedy Speedy Speedy.”

However, as the saying goes, the first impression is the last, and that’s precisely what occurred. Despite the Chiefs’ efforts to appreciate Worthy’s speed, fans remained fixated on his previous dropped pass, leading to doubts about whether the fastest NFL player would prove to be a bust in the upcoming season.

Xavier Worthy made the headlines after he ran a 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds at the NFL Combine, breaking the previous record of former wide receiver John Ross. He soon came under the radar of top NFL teams and was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs as the 28th overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.