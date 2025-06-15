Cleveland Browns’ Depth Chart: Insider Details Kevin Stefanski’s Next Move as Shedeur Sanders Shines at the Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition is proving to be one of the busiest narratives of the entire offseason. Whether it’s the veteran traits of Joe Flacco, the draft capital of Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett’s comeback attempt, or the alluring presence of Shedeur Sanders, there’s certainly no shortage of threads to follow in Cleveland at the moment.

In an attempt to capitalize on the hype, ESPN Cleveland’s social media account shared the final stat lines of all four quarterbacks following the conclusion of the team’s minicamp and OTAs. Surprisingly enough, it was the unlikely fifth-round pick in Sanders who managed to separate himself from the crowd.

According to ESPN’s senior national writer, Jeremy Fowler, the former Colorado Buffalo is steadily improving his chances of receiving those starting honors in the regular season. Despite being treated as an overrated product throughout the 2025 NFL Draft, it appears as if Shedeur may actually be the quality signal caller that he was initially advertised to be.

“I was told Kevin Stefanski’s plan for quarterbacks in OTAs and minicamp was to try to get a lot of different guys different touches in different situations. They all really answered the bell, including Sanders, who showed the ability to put the ball in some tight windows. He threw with aggressiveness, took some chances. They like where he sits.”

Here are the QB totals from the 5 Browns open media practices (OTAs and minicamp) this spring. Who do you think should be the Browns QB1? pic.twitter.com/daBfqHvn58 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 12, 2025

Now that the initial results are in, Fowler suggests that it’s up to Stefanski to develop a more “crystallized” plan that “has a little bit of a depth chart to it.”

While a bit more time will have to pass before that plan can come to fruition, “Sanders has made an impression, there’s no doubt.”

Given the number of fans and analysts who have been clamoring for Sanders to be the team’s starter ever since April 26th, Fowler’s report is a welcome one. As crazy as it might sound, at this point in time, the 144th overall pick seems like the current front-runner in Cleveland.

Nevertheless, the upper brass of the Browns’ organization has already voiced its support of Flacco, implying that Sanders is still facing an uphill battle. Should ownership win out, that would mean that, ironically enough, ESPN Cleveland just leaked the final QB depth chart for the season.

Until further notice, Flacco figures to be the presumed starter. In light of his recent performances during minicamp and OTAs, Sanders will slot in behind him as the primary backup.

Seeing as Dillon Gabriel has some semblance of draft capital invested in him, he’ll likely stay on as the QB3, meaning that the aforementioned Pickett figures to be the odd man out in Cleveland. When accounting for both past reports and Fowler’s statements, Sanders may just be right on time after all.