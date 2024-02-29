Justin Jefferson Paternity Lawsuit: Vikings WR Accused of Pressurizing Girlfriend to Abort Child

Dec 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates the win after the game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

In a surprising turn of events, Minnesota Vikings’ star wider receiver Justin Jefferson is facing some serious legal issues off the field. It’s not about scoring touchdowns or winning games but it’s him stepping into fatherhood while also dealing with some tricky legal issues. Let’s take a closer look at what’s going on in Jefferson’s life right now.

Jefferson’s ex-girlfriend, Andrea Galea has accused him of being the father of her baby girl, Stella Anastasia. According to Galea, she and Jefferson had a relationship back when they were both at LSU. However, they reconnected in 2003, and soon after, Stella was born.

The Daily Mail reported that Galea says Jefferson hasn’t been helping out with the baby or even acknowledging that he is her dad. Things get even messier as she claims that the star wide receiver tried to convince her to have an abortion. When she refused, he allegedly started treating her badly and ignoring her.

Their text messages which were made public, show their arguments and Jefferson’s reluctance to take responsibility. Daily Mail shared a screenshot of their conversations in which Jefferson can be seen stating,

“The more u wait the hard the situation will be that’s why I wanted to get you the planB [because] I didn’t want to be in this situation but it’s totally my fault I shouldn’t have done it in the first place,”

However, Jefferson isn’t just sitting back and taking it. He fired back with his own lawsuit, saying Galea shouldn’t be talking about their child online. He also wants a test to prove if he’s really the father. Moreover, he thinks Galea is just using their situation to get attention on social media.

Justin Jefferson’s Future with the Vikings

As Justin Jefferson deals with a lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend, there’s also talk about the Vikings possibly trading him. There is uncertainty surrounding his future and fans are eagerly awaiting developments.

However, Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah swiftly dismissed these speculations, stating that trading Jefferson had never even crossed his mind. Adofo-Mensah emphasized Jefferson’s immense value to the team, labeling him as a top-tier player and person worthy of retaining.

“We think he’s one of the best non-quarterbacks in the league. I think he should be compensated as such. So, we’ll continue to have those dialogues, those conversations.”



The Minnesota Vikings picked Justin Jefferson as the 22nd overall player in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. After the draft, he signed a contract worth $13.122 million for four years in July 2020. Then, in 2023, he exercised a $19.743 million option for the 2024 season. His market value is estimated at $117 million over four years, with an average yearly salary of $29 million. How will this new storm in Jefferson’s personal life reflect on his professional life?