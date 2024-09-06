Jalen Hurts Vs Green Bay Packers Stats: How the Philadelphia Eagles Star Performed in the Past

Jalen Hurts will line up for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Green Bay Packers tonight – but is he up for the challenge?

This season, both the Eagles and the Packers are expected to do big things. So, naturally, there are plenty of eyes on Sao Paulo, Brazil this evening as they prepare to collide. For Philly, one of the obvious big players is going to be QB Jalen Hurts.

The 26-year-old sensation will believe he has what it takes to get this team back to the Super Bowl this year. When he’s gone up against the Packers in the past, though, it hasn’t always gone his way.

As per StatMuse, Hurts has put together a passer rating of 87.7 with 262 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in two games. It’s a solid enough set of statistics but in terms of the results, he’s 1-1. They lost 30-16 to the Packers back in 2020 before getting revenge with a blockbuster 40-33 triumph in 2022, both times facing Aaron Rodgers.

His average rating tends to be 100.9, so it stands to reason that he doesn’t always perform at his optimal best against Green Bay. However, off the back of a record-breaking season for him in terms of completions and passing yards, he’ll be coming into this one with some real momentum.

The numbers also look pretty good compared to his game against the Packers’ bitter rivals the Chicago Bears, where he had two interceptions and a 64.6 passer rating.

Jalen Hurts Previews Season Opener Against Packers

With the game being in Brazil, neither team will really know what to expect. The atmosphere, the ground conditions and the humidity are bound to play a role.

That being said, the man himself appears to be relishing the opportunity to play on foreign soil.

“I think the number one thing you want to go out there and do is play together, play as a team. That’s the most important thing. No man is an island, you must draw your strength from the next guy. And everyone truly has to do their job for the betterment of the team. So, I’m just excited for that journey, the new roles and new responsibilities we all have on this team. I’m excited to go to work with this group, for sure,” said Hurts.

A new season and fresh start is the best way to approach things for Jalen. While he’s still an elite quarterback, he knows that he’s dealing with a new team and an offensive line that has high expectations on its back. If there was ever a game to go out there and make a statement then it’s this one and given how he’s been steadily progressing as a player, one might think he will see this as a marquee game.

Either way, it has the potential to be a great evening of football.