“He Out-Dueled Patrick Mahomes”: Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts Edges Out Nick Foles in Philly Podcaster’s Mount Rushmore of Eagles QBs

Thanks to a lopsided, 40-22 victory at Super Bowl LIX, Jalen Hurts is continuing to climb the QB rankings of fans and pundits alike. After much was made about his lack of passing yards and arm talent, the Alabama product proved the doubters wrong with a beautiful 46-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith, putting the dagger in Kansas City’s three-peat aspirations.

As a result, some are now willing to put Hurts’ face on the Philadelphia Eagles’ Mount Rushmore of players. On the most recent episode of the Locked on Eagles podcast, Louie DiBiase did just that after suggesting that Hurts’ redemption game is more impressive than the franchise’s first title win.

According to DiBiase, the result in New Orleans is enough to declare Hurts as the best quarterback in Eagles history.

“Jalen Hurts is number one, over Donovan McNabb, over Nick Foles… To me, it’s Jalen Hurts number one. I have Nick Foles at number two, Donovan McNabb number three, and Randal Cunningham number four. Those are your top four that would be on Mount Rushmore for the Eagles’ quarterbacks.”

Believing that Hurts is the “obvious” answer for the number one spot, the podcast host claimed that the level of competition that he has faced, in addition to the fact that he’s played admirably in the Super Bowl on two separate occasions, is enough for him to beat out the longevity and “quantity” of Donovan McNabb.

Hurts managed to stand toe to toe with his generation’s equivalent to Tom Brady in Patrick Mahomes. That alone, in the eyes of DiBiase, is enough to warrant ranking Hurts above the rest of his predecessors.

“After that Super Bowl win, he’s number one. When you look at the resume, he has two all-time Super Bowl performances for this team in three years. He has a ring against one of the best dynasties in the NFL. He stopped a three-peat. He outdueled Patrick Mahomes, a top-two player in league history, in my opinion. He was an MVP finalist in 2022.”

Asserting that Hurts is “on a hall of fame track,” DiBiase predicted that Hurts will inevitably break the all-time rushing touchdowns for a quarterback record that was previously set by Cam Newton. He also noted that Hurts’ win percentage is on par with the likes of Joe Montana and Tom Brady.

Simply put, Hurts is the most “complete” player at the position that the Eagles have ever seen.

“He wins games at a historic rate. He’s been to the playoffs in all four years as a starter… He’s the most clutch quarterback in Eagles history in the fourth quarter in big games… He has evolved and he is sustaining it. He’s getting better and better… That Super Bowl version of Jalen Hurts is the most complete Eagles quarterback that we’ve ever seen.”

Considering that Hurts has already collected a pair of Pro Bowl nominations and a Super Bowl MVP award, it’s starting to seem as if Hurts may in fact be the real deal. Once believed to be a glorified running back who could occasionally complete a nice throw, he now enters the upcoming 2025 regular season with a target on his back as the defending champion.

So long as Hurts can thrive both through the air and on the ground, there’s no reason to suspect that the Eagles can’t soar their way right towards the title yet again.