Ja’Marr Chase Update: Street Clothes Depict Receiver’s State, 6 Days Before Bengals Opener

Ja’Marr Chase returned to the practice last week after holding out throughout training camp and preseason for a new contract. Upon his return, he was seen taking some reps, practicing with Joe Burrow, and catching some passes. However, his participation has been limited since his return. According to an NFL insider, the star receiver was spotted hanging around the facility in street clothes, suggesting that he sat out practice today.

Ari Mierov gave an update on Chase’s situation. He stated that the star receiver is still holding out for a new deal before the start of the season. He didn’t practice today but was present in the building, possibly to avoid a fine. With the Bengals’ opening game against the Patriots only six days away, this is a matter of concern for the franchise.

#Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase did not practice today but was present in street clothes. He’s still awaiting a potential record contract extension. Week 1 vs. the Patriots is just six days away… https://t.co/T9exDsNBy5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 2, 2024

The Bengals have the 16th toughest schedule next season, playing teams with average winning records of .502. But in terms of projected wins for the upcoming season, the franchise only has the 27th toughest schedule. Playing in the toughest division in the NFL, Cincinnati has to capitalize on easy fixtures. They open their season at home against the Patriots.

The franchise still expects him to start in week 1 as they want their star receiver on the field when Joe Burrow returns to the field for the first time since the season-ending injury. Chase’s position in that offense is paramount. Even with Joe, the LSU Alumna managed to get over 1,000 yards last season.

Zac Taylor was forced to backtrack his comments after Chase didn’t practice. He now believes that his star receiver is now day-to-day but expects him to get back out there soon. This seems unlikely as the LSU Alum expects to get paid this season and become the highest-paid wideout in the league.

Ja’Marr Chase wants a penny more than Justin Jefferson

Ja’Marr Chase has expressed his desire to become the highest-paid wideout in the NFL. The Vikings made their star receiver Justin Jefferson the highest-paid non-QB in the league by giving him a 4-year $140 million contract. Now the former LSU receiver wants the Bengals to pay him more than his former teammate even if it’s just by a single penny.

BREAKING: #Bengals star WR Ja’Marr Chase wants to be PAID ONE PENNY MORE than Justin Jefferson got on his record-breaking extension, NFL Network reports. ONE PENNY… pic.twitter.com/gcADzZVD9H — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 1, 2024

Call it a competition or pettiness, Chase and Jefferson have competed since the Bengals receiver entered the NFL in 2021. Even if Ja’Maar feels he is better than Justin, it doesn’t make it true. In the last three seasons, he was 3717 yards while the Vikings receiver has over 4400.

The Bengals are in no urgency to pay him. He still has two years left on his contract and the franchise feels they can wait for a season like the Vikings to pay him. Jefferson was paid by the completion of his 4th season.

If Chase doesn’t play in week 1, they can fine him up to $300k and suspend him for four weeks. This will make the situation uglier. From the looks of it, the receiver is willing to take a $ million hit for missing five weeks of action. But the Bengals can’t afford to field a team without him, especially if they want to make the playoffs. They need to pay him and they can afford to. Let’s see how this situation unfolds in the coming weeks.