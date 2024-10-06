Ja’Marr Chase’s LeBron 4 Fruity Pebbles Cleats Are a Steal at $160

Some of the cleats that NFL players wear can cost a pretty buck, making it impossible for an average fan to get their hands on them. However, there is a shoe on the market, worn by the Bengals’ standout receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, which costs merely $160.

Chase’s LeBron 4 fruity pebbles-themed cleats are a steal at $160. He has worn these numerous times during the games and practices.

So how did the LSU Alum come across these stylish and economical cleats? Well, he received those as a special present last season from none other than LeBron James himself.

As reported by ESPN, these Nike LeBron 4 cleats are a remake of King James’ Nike PEs, that were released in 2006. The brand released these as cleats in 2024. The fruity pebbles of the cleats are inspired by James’s favorite cereal growing up.

Aside from the shoes, the LSU Alum also got his own cereal box- Ja’Marr’s pebbles in a customized box with his picture on the cover in the Bengals’ all-white uniform.

LeBron James sent Ja’Marr Chase a pair of “Fruity Pebbles” Nike LeBron 4 Vapor Edge cleats and his own box of Ja’Marr Pebbles pic.twitter.com/qMTf0Z8rVt — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) November 13, 2023

But there is something special about these clears that makes them stand out from all the other ones that Nike has released over the years.

Salient features of Chase’s LeBron 4 cleats

These cleats are based on the LeBron 4 basketball shoe and come with a Nike Alpha Menace Traction plate, which helps if you are playing at a skill position like Tight End or defensive lineman.

The use of foam material on the outside near the ankle area gives the show an added stability. This offers a nice side-to-side support which prevents the ankle from rolling as the foot gets locked in place.

Fruity pebbles cover the sides, giving them a colorful and unique look. There is also the LeBron 23 logo on top and King James’ name written on the back of the cleats.

The cuffs used on these mirrors that of Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 and OBJ Up Tempos, along with wide elastic bands. LeBron 4’s are made out of mesh, which allows your foot to breathe. Laden with various features, these cleats are a bargain at $160.