Giants Fans Feel Doomed as 2025–26 Schedule Update Doesn’t Make Things Easier for Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Brian Daboll

After impressively making the playoffs in 2022, things have gone downhill for the New York Giants. The 2023 and 2024 seasons saw them struggle hard in the tough NFC East, finishing 6-11 and 3-14, respectively, with little to cheer about.

However, things can change this season, as Joe Schoen and company have aggressively revamped the roster, bringing in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to spearhead the QB room, while also holding a high draft pick to potentially select their next franchise signal-caller.

On paper, this feels like a fresh start—a chance to turn the page on mediocrity. But as it turns out, the New York Giants have only managed to get rid of their poor playmaking abilities, not their luck.

Recently, the NFL released the New York Giants’ schedule for the 2025-26 season, and to no one’s surprise, the football gods have done them no favors. Brian Daboll’s team faces the toughest schedule in the league, with their opponents’ average winning percentage at .574 last season.

Here are the teams that the Big Blue will face next season.

Home Games:

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ers

Away Games:

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Las Vegas Raiders

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

Simply put, this is not a schedule—it’s a gauntlet. Along with their usual, tough divisional battles, the New York Giants will also have to take on two heavyweight teams eager to rebound from last season’s playoff disappointment.

The heavyweight teams in question? The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions. Add to that the 49ers, Packers, Broncos, Chargers, and Vikings, and even the relatively easy games don’t seem winnable. Simply put, the Giants are in a tough spot with their schedule.

As expected, the Giants faithful aren’t amused with the NFL’s scheduling. Hilariously enough, one fan believed that the one handling their opponents must be an Eagles fan. “It doesn’t get any easier next year or the year after. The NFL schedule maker must be an Eagles fan,” wrote an “X” user.

A few Giants fans, however, believe that after two seasons of mediocrity, there can be no more excuses. This group made it clear that Brian Daboll won’t get any leeway for another poor showing.

“That is not ideal, considering the comments made by the owner. I feel like this is a “no excuses” season. Daboll may not be gone if they don’t make the playoffs, but I feel like this team has to show real promise and win 8-9 games,” they wrote.

Other Big Blue fans, meanwhile, relished the challenge. “The harder, the better!!,” said a Giants fan.

Some even backed Russell Wilson—albeit sarcastically: “It’s nothing Russell Wilson can’t handle.”

As things stand, unless Wilson turns back the clock or the Giants somehow draft the superstar combo of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, New York’s road to relevance looks bleak.

Would these moves still guarantee success? Who knows, considering this is the same organization that couldn’t get the best out of Saquon Barkley. But if there’s one thing New York Giants fans can agree on, it’s that this season isn’t looking promising—and the schedule just made it worse.