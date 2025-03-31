NFL Insider Weighs In On Whether the Giants Could Still Accommodate Shedeur Sanders Despite Signing Russell Wilson & Jameis Winston

Here is some food for thought. What topic is being debated more on national TV currently: Shedeur Sanders to the New York Giants or pineapple on pizza? The answer to this question will vary, just like how the opinions differ on what the Giants should do with their No. 3 Draft pick.

On one hand, a good chunk of the NFL world believes that Brian Daboll & Co. should draft Travis Hunter, considering their quarterback room seems set with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Others, meanwhile, argue that if the right opportunity presents itself, the Giants can — and should — make room for Sanders.

Veteran NFL Insider and Draft expert Field Yates feels that despite the hullabaloo around the Giants’ QB situation, they should draft Sanders. For Yates, the presence of Wilson and Winston is a moot point because, as the Falcons showed last year, big money moves before the NFL Draft need not dictate Draft day strategy.

For context, the Falcons drafted QB Michael Penix Jr. last season despite securing Kirk Cousins for a $180 million deal.

“People have said, ‘Hey, the Giants have taken care of the quarterback position,'” Yates said on The Mina Kimes Show. “We’ve had plenty of recent examples where a team has made far more significant investments in a quarterback than the Giants have this offseason and still taken one.”

But the question is, will the Giants go for a QB when, based on most projections, Hunter will also be up for grabs? Though Yates admitted that the Heisman winner is the best talent in this year’s draft, the Giants will be more inclined towards Shedeur for a simple reason — Wilson is not his old Super Bowl-winning self anymore.

Wilson has paled in comparison to the likes of Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels — NFC’s best QB’s.

“To me, Travis Hunter is the most talented player in the draft,” Yates admitted. “But while Travis Hunter is clearly a better prospect, I just am uninspired by what Russell Wilson brings to the table for a team that plays in a division with unequivocally two of the best quarterbacks in the NFC.”

This line of reasoning, however, raises another question: If this is the thinking, why spend $20 million on Wilson if the plan was to draft Sanders? This query can be answered in two parts.

First, having Wilson as a bridge quarterback allows Sanders to take his sweet time to get used to the big league. And second, the Giants also have insurance should their meeting with Sanders at the forthcoming Colorado Pro Day not go well.

“My perception is this, Mina — the Giants don’t know what they’re going to do yet. Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Day is coming up, and the Giants, I’m sure, will have more time with Shedeur. This evaluation is probably going to involve all levels of the organization,” said Yates.

Then again, all would depend on the Giants’ ownership. As Yates pointed out, they will want a clear plan for the team’s long-term future under center. “I imagine ownership will say, ‘If we don’t take Shedeur Sanders, what is our young quarterback plan’?” Said the NFL Insider.

And last but not least, Yates also pointed out recent reports, which revealed how the Giants have the toughest 2025-26 schedule in the NFL. In this situation, the analyst argued that they need more than just a stopgap solution at quarterback. So drafting Sanders would provide the franchise with something invaluable — hope.

“Their schedule, Mina — I’m sorry, Giants fans — it is wretched next year. I think the only way they have some hope is at least a young quarterback they can say, ‘It may not be this year, but our northern light exists in the form of Shedeur Sanders’,” said Yates.

As things stand, the Big Apple-based team has two veteran quarterbacks in place. But with the way analysts are speculating, don’t be surprised if the Giants shake things up and make room for Sanders when draft day arrives.