Jameis Winston Explains Why He’ll Be Closely Watching Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson This Offseason

Jameis Winston is a free agent looking to sign with a team this offseason. He’s 31 and coming off a rocky year in which he threw 13 TDs and 12 INTs, leading the Browns to a 2-5 record as a starter. There are always teams in search of veteran quarterbacks, though. That’s why Jameis plans to turn to Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers to refine his craft.

During his appearance on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast, Jameis discussed why he would keep a close eye on both Russ and Rodgers. Winston believes the veteran duo gets a bad rap because of their recent statistical years, but many of the little things they do to protect themselves and their team often go overlooked.

Winston specifically highlighted how both Russ and Rodgers prioritize securing first downs by playing it safe. Early in their careers, that wasn’t always the case. But with experience, both Super Bowl-winning QBs have learned to avoid forcing flashy plays, opting for shorter, safer throws when necessary to keep the drive alive.

“I think they do a good job of limiting their own critical errors,” Jameis explained. “Early on in both careers, you see the flash, they show you they can make a play when it’s time. But sometimes they play games where you’re like, ‘Man, they’ve taken 18 consecutive check-downs.'”

Arguably, Russ and Rodgers are at a stage in their careers where they no longer have the athleticism to create some of the plays they once did. As a result, they often have to settle for less. Perhaps this is why Winston, at 31, is looking to follow the same path.

“And that’s the part of my game I need to really master,” Jameis continued. “I know I can win a shootout… But now the key to my game, to me elongating my career, is winning football games and protecting our team.”

It seemed like Jameis had put his past struggles behind him earlier in the 2024 season. In Week 8, he led the Browns to a 29-24 upset win over the Ravens, completing 27 of 41 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns—his final one being the game-winner with under a minute to play.

But the success was short-lived. He followed that up by throwing three interceptions in a loss to the Chargers. Then after a bye week, he threw for almost 400 yards in a tough loss to the Saints. He also led the team to an upset victory over the Steelers, but then faltered down the stretch throwing eight INTs in just three games. Ultimately, he was benched in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

All in all, it’s a good analysis from Jameis. And if he wants to hang around for a while longer, he’s going to need to instill some of the styles that Russ and Rodgers employ. It may be a boring brand of football at times, but sometimes taking the safe check-down is the best option.

However, it’s not like the style of play has earned the two quarterback legends any staying power. The Jets have already informed Rodgers that they won’t be bringing him back next year, and he’s now contemplating retirement.

Russ is also a free agent, as his stint in Pittsburgh failed to impress. Both quarterbacks were electrifying in their prime, but now, watching them for more than five minutes can be a challenge.

Age eventually catches up with everyone. You can’t do some of the things you once could when you were younger, and it’s something Russ and Rodgers have struggled to adjust to. But at 31, Jameis still has some time to reshape his career.

We’ll see if he figures it out or retires early and inevitably transitions into the media—something he dabbled in after the regular season.