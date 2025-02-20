“The Pat McAfee Show Was Discussed”: Analyst Reveals What Went Down Between Aaron Rodgers & Jets Before Parting Ways

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) stands on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Were Aaron Rodgers’ Pat McAfee show appearances the reason he was let go by the Jets?

Well, it was certainly part of the reason. It can’t be the only reason since the two years Rodgers spent in New York weren’t years he or the franchise would like to look back on. First, he snapped his Achilles within four snaps of his first season with the team. Then, he went and had the worst season of his NFL career amid lofty promises and loftier expectations.

Rodgers was made aware of the team’s decision to let him go in a meeting with new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey—both of whom were hired in January.

But what did that conversation look like? The Athletic’s Dianna Russini said it was all cordial. She explained on the Rich Eisen show:

“The conversation was friendly it there was no anger or bitterness it was ‘hey, look you know if you were to stay here here’s how we’d want it to go.'”

And part of how they’d “want it to go” would potentially mean limiting his Pat McAfee appearances. According to Russini, while his appearances on the show “never really bothered people in the building,” “the Pat McAfee stuff has come up(during talks)…they discussed that maybe that would look different for them in in the future seasons if Rogers were to stay…”

Rodgers’ Pat McAfee Show stint was even called out by Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson on ‘Nightcap,‘ both of whom thought his frequent appearances on the show highlighted his lack of commitment to his team. They seemed to be of the opinion that while his sound bites from the show kept him in the headlines, his controversial takes and comments only made things difficult for the franchise.

Perhaps that is why Russini believes the new regime wants to “cut out the distractions; they want to get rid of the circus and clean this up.”

Aaron Rodgers’ Pat McAfee Show circus

The “new regime” in question is of course Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey. It’s not only Rodgers that has felt the weight of the Jets’ terrible 2024 season, with the team cleaning house. The first to go was head coach Robert Saleh and then followed a full sweep of the front office. Everyone knew Rodgers’ day was coming. It was just a matter of when.

Aside from his on-field incompetence, Rodgers’ penchant for grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons definitely didn’t help his case. He used the Pat McAfee show to talk about football, vaccines, conspiracy theories, team dynamics, and more, often making headlines for his unfiltered takes.

He openly criticized the media, even going after ESPN (the same network that hosts the Pat McAfee Show); questioned COVID-related policies (years after the vaccine drama got over); and started beef with media personalities (like Ryan Clark). However, the worst storyline of the year was when he made baseless allegations against known Rodgers detractor Jimmy Kimmel.

Rodgers incorrectly and misleadingly suggested that the ABC late-night talk show host would be included in court documents related to late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Kimmel fired back, tweeting Rodgers’ “reckless words put [his] family in danger.”

What followed was a media firestorm that Rodgers never truly apologized for. Reports earlier this month suggested that the Jets banned Rodgers from making any more Pat McAfee show appearances if he wanted to stay in New York. Does his exit mean he wasn’t on board or was it some other condition he didn’t really like? Maybe we’ll find out during his next appearance on the show.