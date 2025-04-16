“He Has a Super Bowl Ring”: Rob Gronkowski Hypes Up His ‘Legendary’ Brother Ahead of Dallas Wedding

Dec 18, 2024; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rob Gronkowski on the field prior to the LA Bowl game between the California Golden Bears and the UNLV Rebels in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Responsible for producing one of the most athletically intimidating tight ends in NFL history, it should come as no surprise to hear that the Gronkowski family houses what are seemingly designer sets of DNA. Now ready to help pass those genetics onto the next generation, Rob Gronkowski’s brother, Glenn, is currently preparing for his upcoming wedding ceremony.

During a recent appearance on TMZ Sports, the New England Patriots legend had nothing but praise for his youngest brother. In noting that Glenn has a Super Bowl ring on account of being a member of the Patriots’ practice squad in 2017, the year of the famous 28-3 comeback, the future Hall of Famer noted that Glenn is a “legend” in his own right.

Suffice to say, Gronk can’t wait for the festivities to start.

“He has a Super Bowl ring and now he has another ring as well… He’s just a wild maniac on the low. It’s going to be a great time. I’m going to be dancing and pounding some beers,” Gronk said.

Despite receiving his fair share of the Gronkowski genes, Glenn didn’t enjoy much success once in the NFL, unfortunately. An undrafted free agent in 2016, he was initially signed by the Buffalo Bills.

Glenn would play in just one game throughout his time there, seeing a measly total of eight offensive snaps as a full back. He was waived shortly afterwards in September of 2016.

From there, Glenn would join the Patriots’ practice squad in October, where he would live out the final days of short-lived NFL career. After being released and subsequently resigning with the team on three separate occasions, New England signed Gronkowski to a futures contract for the 2017 season.

However, he would ultimately be waived in September, bringing an official end to his football dreams.

Fans look forward to Gronkowski’s party

Having highlighted that there will be plenty of partying that weekend, Gronkowski proclaimed that the series of festivities is “bringing me back to my hay day.” The tight end’s self-hosted music festival, known as Gronk Beach, is set to continue its annual traditions at Liv Beach at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada this year.

In anticipation of the WWE’s Wrestlemania Weekend, the former Patriot explained what fans can expect when attending this year’s event.

“It’s going down directly following Wrestlemania and it’s going to be the After Dark Gronk Beach so it’s the first of its kind. We usually party during the day but this time we’re taking Gronk Beach at night… It’s going to be amazing. We’ve got Flo Rida, who’s just a tradition… We’re going to have a lot of special little tricks and treats going on as well.”

Given his long standing reputation for being a party animal, it’s safe to say that Gronk will be doing everything in his power to make sure that the good times roll in Las Vegas this weekend. For those planning to be in attendance for this year’s event, proper hydration is encouraged.