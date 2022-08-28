$250 million worth Tom Brady responds to ‘The Masked Singer‘ appearance theory with ‘busy with my sh*t’ comment

NFL superstar Tom Brady’s absence from the training camp sparked several rumors. In response, Tom stated that as a 45-year-old man, he was busy dealing with all the SH*T going on in his life.

Tom Brady is one of the greatest quarterbacks to have ever stepped on the football field. Even at 45, the man has the ability to outshine the best in the business.

The $250 million worth quarterback had once famously claimed that he wants to play till he is 45 years old. Needless to say, it requires an insane amount of skill and dedication to achieve such a feat but when Brady is involved, no target is impossible to achieve.

However, a few eyebrows were raised when Tom was nowhere to be found on the training camp for first 11 days. Several speculations regarding where Tom is started floating around.

A Reddit theory that Tom took a leave to actually record a TV Show named “The Masked Singer” suddenly became a fan favorite. Earlier, coach Todd Bowles had called Brady’s absence a “prearranged break.”

Tom Brady says he is trying to figure out life in the best possible manner

Finally, responding to all the rumors, Tom claimed that he has his own challenges in life with which he has to deal. “I am 45 years old man, there’s a lot of sh*t going on.”

“Just trying to figure out life the best you can and you know its a continuous process,” the 7-time Super Bowl champion added. Tom looked quite serious while conveying his thoughts.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady on his 11-day absence from training camp: “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of sh*t going on.” (🎥 @Buccaneers)pic.twitter.com/8WPupuB3XP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 28, 2022

Needless to say, a lot is riding on the veteran quarterback this season. The retirement saga that unfolded earlier this year clearly suggested that the champion QB is a little undecided about exactly what he wants to do.

Moreover, he wouldn’t have the support of his good friend Rob Gronkowski this season as he decided to step away from the game earlier this year.

Nevertheless, it is fantastic for the league that the veteran is set and ready again to take the field and lead the Buccaneers from the front. His numbers weren’t bad last season. He was able to guide his team to the playoffs and who knows, the Brady magic might work one more time.

Without a doubt, he is going to put in everything he has to add yet another Super Bowl title to his kitty.

