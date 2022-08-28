NFL

$250 million worth Tom Brady responds to ‘The Masked Singer‘ appearance theory with ‘busy with my sh*t’ comment

$250 million worth Tom Brady responds to ‘The Masked Singer‘ appearance theory with ‘busy with my sh*t’ comment
Shubham Bhargav

Previous Article
Russell Wilson's wife Ciara slapped ex-lover Future with a $15 million suit for 'Bad Mother' label
Next Article
"I am sure you will make this match memorable": Harbhajan Singh believes Virat Kohli will find form against Pakistan in his 100th T20I
NFL Latest News
$250 million worth Tom Brady responds to ‘The Masked Singer‘ appearance theory with ‘busy with my sh*t’ comment
$250 million worth Tom Brady responds to ‘The Masked Singer‘ appearance theory with ‘busy with my sh*t’ comment

NFL superstar Tom Brady’s absence from the training camp sparked several rumors. In response, Tom…