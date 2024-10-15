James Cook Toe Injury: Bills’ Star RB Likely Out For Sunday’s Titans Game; When Could He Return?

When the Bills face their divisional rivals Jets on Monday Night Football, they’ll be without their star rusher, James Cook. Moreover, it seems like he’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Titans too. Cook suffered a toe injury while attempting to catch a pass against the Texans. He missed two practices this week and was limited on Saturday. Though questionable for today’s game, it appears he will be inactive for today’s and Sunday’s matchups.

Advertisement

So when can we expect him to return? Well, Dr. Jesse Morse gave a timeline for his injury, depending on its severity. According to him, he has a hyperextension of the great toe, commonly known as turf toe. These are some of the most painful injuries.

A Grade 1 injury, though painful, can heal in about a week, and Cook might have tried to play this week. However, a Grade 2 injury can take up to a month to recover. Dr. Morse had hoped it was a mild injury, but it turned out to be more serious, as Cook is set to miss more than two weeks of football. He might return for the game against the Seahawks, or possibly in early November against the Dolphins.

James Cook Potentially concerning new foot injury⁉️ pic.twitter.com/LIDdzn5rn7 — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) October 9, 2024

So who can the Bills turn to for the time being to replace their star rusher?

James Cook’s replacement for upcoming fixtures

Aside from Cook, the Bills don’t have much experience in their ranks in rushing department. They will be going with Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, and Frank Gore Jr for today’s game. Davis has 75 yards on 26 carries along with a TD.

Johnson on the other hand has carried the ball only ten times for 42 yards to go with his one Touchdown. Gore Jr., son of legendary 49er RB, Frank Gore has been elevated from the practice squad to the main roster because of Cook’s injury.

#Bills RB James Cook — listed as questionable with a painful toe injury — will be inactive tonight against the #Jets, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Cook is tough and wanted to go. Instead, it’ll be Ray Davis, Ty Johnson and Frank Gore Jr. tonight. pic.twitter.com/BW40PktXvr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 14, 2024

After a perfect start to the season, Buffalo is in a bit of a slump, losing two consecutive matches. They are 3-2 now. However, the unit is still on top of the AFC East and a win today against the Jets will only strengthen their position.