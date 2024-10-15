mobile app bar

James Cook Toe Injury: Bills’ Star RB Likely Out For Sunday’s Titans Game; When Could He Return?

Ayush Juneja
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
James Cook

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook. Credit-Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Bills face their divisional rivals Jets on Monday Night Football, they’ll be without their star rusher, James Cook. Moreover, it seems like he’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Titans too. Cook suffered a toe injury while attempting to catch a pass against the Texans. He missed two practices this week and was limited on Saturday. Though questionable for today’s game, it appears he will be inactive for today’s and Sunday’s matchups.

So when can we expect him to return? Well, Dr. Jesse Morse gave a timeline for his injury, depending on its severity. According to him, he has a hyperextension of the great toe, commonly known as turf toe. These are some of the most painful injuries.

A Grade 1 injury, though painful, can heal in about a week, and Cook might have tried to play this week. However, a Grade 2 injury can take up to a month to recover. Dr. Morse had hoped it was a mild injury, but it turned out to be more serious, as Cook is set to miss more than two weeks of football. He might return for the game against the Seahawks, or possibly in early November against the Dolphins.

 

So who can the Bills turn to for the time being to replace their star rusher?

James Cook’s replacement for upcoming fixtures

Aside from Cook, the Bills don’t have much experience in their ranks in rushing department. They will be going with Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, and Frank Gore Jr for today’s game. Davis has 75 yards on 26 carries along with a TD.

Johnson on the other hand has carried the ball only ten times for 42 yards to go with his one Touchdown. Gore Jr., son of legendary 49er RB, Frank Gore has been elevated from the practice squad to the main roster because of Cook’s injury.

After a perfect start to the season, Buffalo is in a bit of a slump, losing two consecutive matches. They are 3-2 now. However, the unit is still on top of the AFC East and a win today against the Jets will only strengthen their position.

About the author

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Ayush Juneja is an NFL sports journalist at The SportsRush. With over a year of covering the sport, he has penned more than 750 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of American Football to be especially thrilling and engaging. A big San Francisco 49ers fan but when it comes to playmakers, he prefers Josh Allen over Brock Purdy. However, he would gladly place Christian McCaffrey in second, someone he supported throughout the 2023 season and who ended up winning the OPOY.

Share this article

Don’t miss these