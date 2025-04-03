“He’s Not Worth $15M”: Fans React as James Cook Lists His $710,000 Orchard Park House For Sale

The NFL offseason is as great of a time for realtors as it is for players, with mansions and penthouse apartments routinely going up for sale. Despite being just one of three running backs to produce 16 rushing touchdowns throughout the 2024 regular season, James Cook has now listed his home in Orchard Parke for sale.

Following the Buffalo Bills’ departure from the playoff picture, Cook made it known that he would be seeking a contract extension this offseason. After stating that he’d like to receive at least $15 million per year, his negotiations with the franchise have seemingly stalled.

Located in the neighborhood of Hilltowne, the listing for the 2,090 square foot home featured various pictures, some of which included game balls and jerseys that Cook had collected throughout his time in the league. With a current asking price of $710,000, the property also includes a spacious backyard, perfect for family football games.

After the news of the house being listed for sale broke online, many were quick to give their reactions. Many found themselves agreeing that the Bills would be better off not investing $15 million per year into a 25-year-old running back.

Not trynna knock his hustle but he’s not worth 15m/yr — KJ (@KingxGlitchy) April 2, 2025

Given his recent success with the team, others were hoping to see him stay, albeit with a cheaper contract. Considering that a yearly salary of $15 million would make Cook the third-highest-paid running back in the league, placing him over the likes of Jonathan Taylor and Alvin Kamara, his current asking price isn’t very team-friendly.

Really hope they can work something out here. Cook's explosive plays were huge for Buffalo's offense last year, but 15M is steep for a RB in today's market. What do you think Bills Mafia – pay the man or let him walk? — Nick (@NickMeta_) April 2, 2025

Cook is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. While the RB did the best that he could to secure an extension by leading the league in rushing touchdowns in 2024, his average yearly salary of $1,458,016 has proven to be incredibly efficient for the front office.

The Georgia product has certainly earned a pay increase, but his skillset may not be diverse enough to make him one of the highest-paid backs in football. His rushing total throughout the past two seasons is more akin to Najee Harris and D’Andre Swift rather than Saquon Barkley or Derrick Henry.

The Bills also hold the 30th overall pick in what is going to be a very deep draft class for the running back position, giving the team even more leverage. Simply put, the skill set of Cook is rather easily replaceable at this point in time.

Buffalo is also one of the most limited teams in terms of cap space at the moment, with only the Browns and the Giants having a more constrained budget. Even if the Bills wanted to grant a massive extension, it would be incredibly difficult to achieve given the current state of the team’s finances.

Getting paid as a running back is already difficult enough as it is. When it becomes cheaper for your team to replace you, it becomes even harder.

While Cook may manage to come to some sort of an agreement with the Bills in the future, it remains incredibly likely that it will not be at the current price that he is asking for. Nevertheless, both Cook and the Bills will continue to work in tandem as their prepare for the upcoming 2025 regular season, where they will once again hope to avenge their playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.