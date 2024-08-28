James Harden’s NBA Contract Fueled CJ Stroud to Go Big in Sports; “I Started Grinding & Working”

CJ Stroud’s drive and ambitions are surprisingly inspired by NBA legend James Harden. It all started when the Texans QB stumbled upon a breakdown of Harden’s NBA contract, showing just how much money Harden made every day, hour, and even second.

That realization flipped a switch in Stroud. Suddenly, he saw what was possible if he put in the work.

In an exclusive Boardroom interview, he recounted how that moment transformed his outlook. Coming from humble beginnings, Stroud saw in Harden’s contract a tangible goal, a reason to push harder:

“From that moment on, my life changed. I stopped going to lunch, I stopped hanging out, I stopped going to parties, I stopped doing a lot of things. I started just grinding and working because I wanted to change my family dynamic.“

While Stroud didn’t specify which of Harden’s contracts caught his attention, it’s likely the mammoth 4-year, $171 million extension with the Rockets that sparked his ambition. The potential of ever earning money like that ignited a fire in Stroud, driving him to chase his dreams with a newfound intensity.

Now, as a rookie in the NFL, Stroud faces the challenge of proving himself on the field. Luckily for him, his team already believes in him.

Stroud looks back to the moment the Texans began believing in him

Stroud revealed how he quickly grasped the importance of building trust and camaraderie in the NFL. He recognized that success isn’t just about off-field bonds; it’s about proving yourself on the field too. As Stroud put it,

“No one will trust and believe in you if you’re not practicing what you’re preaching.”

He then remembered how a turning point came in Week 4 against the Steelers. Stroud noticed a shift in his teammates’ perception. They saw him living up to their expectations, and even as a rookie, they were ready to follow his lead. He reflected,

“From there on, you know, along with other great leaders on my team, we were all on the trailblaze for success.“

And what a trailblazing path he laid out. The young quarterback wasted no time making his mark even when the expectations for a rookie in his first year were relatively low. He guided the Houston Texans to an impressive 10-7 record and clinched the AFC South Division title.

Moreover, he helped the Texans power through the Wild Card round by eliminating the Browns. Their run eventually hit a snag against the Ravens in the Divisional Round, but the foundation was laid. However, with CJ Stroud directing the offense, the team is eager to build on last year’s achievements.