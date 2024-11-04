Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Didn’t Hold Back Punches on Green Bay After Beating Jordan Love’s Packers

Historically regarded as one of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL — the Yooper Bowl, or the Lions-Packers game — lived up to its reputation last night. Green Bay had their home advantage, and the weather wasn’t kind to Detroit either, but the Jared Goff-led team decimated the Packers. The heated rivalry then continued post-game, with Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown taunting their divisional opponents through social media antics.

Hours after the Lions’ 24-14 win, Jared Goff took to Instagram Stories to share a snap of teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown. In it, the WR is seen wearing a black hoodie with the text, “Greenbay sucks” written on it.

While St. Brown didn’t post the photo on his own Instagram account, the Lions QB ensured that his and his teammates’ feelings were known by sharing it with the NFL world.

While the historic rivalry between the two teams can be one reason for this emotional banter post-victory, another reason can be attributed to a sense of vindication. It’s only in the last few years that the Lions have been on an upward trajectory.

Despite being 6-1 so far this year, netizens still didn’t take Goff & Co. seriously because the Lions had not played an away game this season before the Packers matchup. So not only did the Lions defeat their rivals, but they were also able to shut down the naysayers with a strong performance against a tough opponent. And that too, by breaking the Packers’ four-game winning streak.

But if one were to speculate and analyze further, there might be a third and rather intriguing reason for Jared Goff’s extreme jubilation after the game.

Jared Goff’s first-ever win in a rain-affected game for the Lions

Shockingly enough, Goff has only played three rain games in his career. For the veteran quarterback that Goff is, the fact that he has played only two games in rain in his entire career before the Packers match is truly shocking. In fact, before last night’s victory, the last rain game played by Goff was before 2021.

A further analysis also reveals that Goff, in the two rain games he played, had never won those matches. He lost the first rain game of his career to the Packers in a 17-35 defeat, while his second rain game resulted in a 16-16 tie against the Steelers.

It’s unfair to label Goff as a believer in superstition or suggest that he’s privy to this niche fact about himself. However, it wouldn’t be outlandish to say that playing a high-octane clash in a new playing condition might have evoked a new sense of jubilation within him.

Playing against heavy precipitation has always been a challenge. Perhaps overcoming his arch-rivals in these difficult circumstances made Goff feel an extra bit of contentment after the match.