Jared Goff’s Net Worth: How Much Has The Lions Quarterback Earned By Playing In The NFL?

American football quarterback Jared Goff, 28, currently plays for the Detroit Lions. He played college football for California, where he was named to the first team of the Pac-12, and the Los Angeles Rams selected him first overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

In just his rookie season, Jared led the Los Angeles Rams to their first winning season in 14 years, their first playoff appearance in 13 years, and in 2018, the team’s first appearance in a Super Bowl since 2001. Jared proved to be the lucky charm for the team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JG16 (@jg16)

Goff was benched by the Rams for the 2020 playoffs before being traded to the Detroit Lions in January 2021 in exchange for Matthew Stafford.

Also Read: “Another Peyton Manning Record Now Belongs to Tom Brady”: Tampa Bay QB Demolished Three Records Against Rams On Sunday

Jared Goff’s Net worth

As of 2022, Jared Goff’s net worth is estimated to be $30 million. With the Los Angeles Rams in 2016, Jared Goff inked a $4-year, $134,000,000 deal that features a $25,000,000 signing bonus, $110,042,682 in guaranteed money, and an average salary of $33,500,000. He is the NFL draft class of 2016 player with the highest salary. He made $19 million just between 2016 and 2017.

Jared and the Rams agreed to a new, $134 million four-year contract in August of 2019. A $25 million signing bonus and a $21 million roster bonus are also included in the contract, which has a guaranteed total of $110 million, an NFL record.

The contract Goff had with the Los Angeles Rams was simply restructured when he was traded to the Detroit Lions in 2021. They turned $20 million of his $25.3 million salary for 2021 into a bonus.

Think about that: Jared Goff’s contract was so burdensome that Rams had to drain their entire near-term reserve of first-round picks and a third rounder just to unload it. Yes, they got Stafford — but the Stafford-only price was not nearly that high. This was the Goff mark-up https://t.co/V5n8zzOGaR — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 31, 2021

Goff is the brand ambassador for a number of well-known companies, including Nike, Pizza Hut, Red Bull, Bose, Banana Republic, and BMW. The quarterback reportedly makes $2 million a year from endorsing the aforementioned companies, according to Forbes.

In 2019, the quarterback launched his own clothing line, which he called “JG16.” Goff claims he considered starting the clothing line because he wanted to do more than just play football.

Goff also gave the Los Angeles Food Bank $250,000 to help provide two million meals for those in need.

Also Read: Kerby Joseph Stats 2022: After Intercepting Aaron Rodgers Twice, The Lions Safety Is Attracting Global Attention