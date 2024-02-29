After Playing For the Jets and the Chiefs In 2023, WR Mecole Hardman Gushes On What Sets Apart Patrick Mahomes’ Team From Aaron Rodgers’

After spending four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver Mecole Hardman made a move to the New York Jets in the 2023 season. But recognizing his value, the Chiefs traded for him again, giving up a late-round draft pick in the middle of the season.

So, it’s safe to say that Hardman experienced both highs and lows last season, starting with the struggling Jets and ending with a Super Bowl win back with the Chiefs.

Hardman recently appeared on “The Pivot Podcast” and shared some valuable insights into what it takes to win in professional football. With four Super Bowl appearances in just five years, Hardman knows a thing or two about success on the gridiron.

During the interview, one of the key differences Hardman highlighted was the team culture between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets. In Kansas City, he described an environment where every player, whether it’s superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes or himself, is treated equally. There is a strong sense of accountability and camaraderie, with everyone pulling in the same direction. The Chiefs wide receiver stated,

“You have the KC locker room, it’s Pat, it’s me, it’s Trav, it’s Nick Allegretti, it’s Noah Gray. We all on the same level. No one is treated differently. If coach Reid says, ‘We don’t wear yellow cleats in practice,’ and Pat goes out there and wears yellow cleats, Pat’s going back inside and changing his cleats. Everybody treated the same.”

However, the 25-year-old wide receiver suggested that this wasn’t always the case in New Jersey. He hinted at a lack of equality and unity in the Jet’s locker room, where perhaps individual egos overshadowed the team’s collective goals. This disparity in team culture, according to Hardman, can have a significant impact on a team’s performance and ultimately its success. Mecole Hardman on the Pivot Podcast show revealed,

“Granted, the defense has more of a stabilized standard with the coaching staff on that side, so you can tell the defense has got a standard. But the offense is just like, ‘We’ll just figure it out. It’s Aaron’s show. Let Aaron do what Aaron do.’ But then when Aaron goes down, it’s like ‘We don’t know what to do.'”

Hardman emphasized the importance of doing things the right way, pointing out that true victory isn’t about the final score, but it’s about the journey and the effort put in along the way. He stressed that to achieve success, everyone on the team needs to be on the same page, working towards a common goal.

Mecole Hardman’s Journey in the 2023 NFL Season

Mecole Hardman‘s journey through the 2023 NFL season was marked by ups and downs. Despite his talent, he didn’t get many chances to shine on the field with the New York Jets and played as the third or fourth receiver.

Playing for the New York Jets, he struggled to find his rhythm, recording just 1 reception on 3 targets for 6 yards in five games. Furthermore, when the Jets’ star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, got injured early on, the team struggled with back-to-back losses, leaving Hardman feeling frustrated and eager for a change.

His fortune changed when the Kansas City Chiefs traded for him, giving him the opportunity to return to familiar territory. Back with the Chiefs, Hardman worked hard to prove himself once again. With the Chiefs he started two of six regular-season games and had 14 receptions for 118 yards.

The Super Bowl was Mecole Hardman’s shining moment. He started the big game and helped the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers by 25-22. His standout performance, including three receptions for 57 yards and a game-winning touchdown in overtime, showed his determination which eventually led him to his third Super Bowl title.