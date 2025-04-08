When Antonio Brown Received Tom Brady-Level Treatment from the NFL Teams at the 2010 Draft

January 15, 2011; Pittsburgh, PA, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown (84) catches a pass on third-and-19 over Baltimore Ravens cornerback Ladarius Webb (right) during the fourth quarter of the 2011 AFC divisional playoff game at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USPRESSWIRE

The Cleveland Browns selected defensive end Courtney Brown with the first overall pick of the 2000 NFL Draft. He played just six years – and made 19 sacks – in the league. Behind him, two Hall of Famers were taken: linebacker Brian Urlacher (No. 9 overall) and Tom Brady (No. 199).

Sixth-round picks like Brady hardly ever reach the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But when Brady earns induction in 2028, he could be joined by a fellow sixth-rounder chosen one decade after him.

Antonio Brown decided to declare for the 2010 NFL Draft following his third season at Central Michigan. He posted 305 receptions, 3,199 receiving yards, and 22 touchdowns in 41 games for the Chippewas.

Brown was remarkably consistent. His lowest yardage total in a single campaign (998) came as a sophomore. Despite this, he wasn’t a highly touted prospect because of his smaller stature (5-foot-10, 186 lbs.). He was electrifying at CMU, though, both as a wideout and return man.

Brown’s agility and shiftiness led the Pittsburgh Steelers to take a flyer on him. But much like Brady, he was underrated and undervalued and picked No. 195 of the 2010 NFL Draft. He made Pittsburgh’s roster but primarily operated as a kick returner. He made the Steelers look like geniuses on his first-ever play by returning a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown.

The fact that this was the first play of Antonio Brown’s career #steelers pic.twitter.com/Un43ad0q7m — Matthew Luciow (@matthewluciow92) September 20, 2024

Brown picked up work as a receiver in the final weeks of the regular season. Then, in the playoffs, he made his star turn. He set up the Steelers’ game-winning touchdown versus the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional with an incredible running helmet catch along the sideline.

From there, Brown’s career took off.

He’d go on to make seven Pro Bowl appearances and earn four first-team All-Pro nods from 2011-2018. He was also Brady’s teammate for a brief time, playing in one game for the Patriots in 2019 and then being released, and then later playing with Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a brief period in 2021.

He finished top three in Offensive Player of the Year voting three times (2014, 2015, 2017). His 12,291 yards rank 26th all-time. Brown is eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2027. If things break right, he and Brady could walk into Canton side-by-side.

Antonio Brown talks being a sixth-round draft pick

As mentioned, Antonio Brown left college after his junior season. His decision shows just how confident he was in his abilities. During an interview with VladTV, Brown revealed that he knew his stock was in the Round 5-6 range.

“You submit yourself to the NFL when you’re a junior… they usually give you a grade back… they was like, ‘[you’ll] probably go around [the] fifth or sixth round.’ But I always thought higher of myself. I just really needed an opportunity… to put myself in a good position.”

Brown claims he “showed out” at the NFL Scouting Combine. He attributed his low draft stock to a “political game.”

“[People] don’t always make the right choices… sometimes, people base what you’re going to be based on who came before you or the name of the institution… you make your own path.”

A 12-year career with Brown’s accolades and a Super Bowl ring isn’t common. He certainly did forge his own route, and it’s understandable why he “regrets nothing.” Now, he has to hope the same folks he believes played a role in his draft positioning ignore some of his off-field antics for a shot at the Hall of Fame when the time comes.