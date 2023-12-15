Jason and Travis Kelce Explain Why Baseball Is the Perfect Sport for Grown Adults: “I Only Gotta Do 4 Bats a Game and Get Paid a Bunch of Money”

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason are adored by fans for a reason. In the very little free time that they get to spare, the duo tackles all sorts of topics while having a blast. They recently dove into baseball pitcher and hitter Shohei Ohtani’s record-breaking $700 million deal and shared their insights on the sport itself.

During their recent chat on the ‘New Heights’ podcast, when Jason brought up Ohtani’s significant contract, he doubled down by saying, “What the fu** are we doing?” However, the duo then discussed how baseball isn’t really their sport. Travis Kelce added that he would choose basketball over baseball any day, as he prefers more action.

Jason somewhat agreed with his brother and remarked that it was the perfect sport for lazy adults. In his view, only a pitcher and a catcher are busy during a baseball game, and that’s why the Kelce brothers didn’t like the sport growing up. He stated, “You get what? Four bats, and then you’re standing in right field? You’re just out there hoping my pitcher gets absolutely shelled so I get something to do.”

Nonetheless, Jason seriously liked the idea of making a bank while not really breaking the sweat on the field as an adult. He said, “All I’ve got to do is four bats a game, and you get paid a bunch of money? Let’s go do that!”

Travis Kelce and His Brother Jason Take a Dig at Baseball

While discussing how baseball is a ‘lazy sport’, the Kelce brothers felt that cardio isn’t really necessary for one to master this sport. Travis was the one who brought it up that baseball players need to do rigorous training (conditioning), which he very much hated. He even frustratingly said, “Get me the f**k outta here!”

Killa Trav couldn’t understand why he had run from foul pole to foul pole during training. He felt base running drills were way better for honing sprinting skills. He quipped, “Why am I running like a cross country? I’m not f**king doing this.” He further added that he never sweated too much while playing baseball, therefore, such demanding sprints weren’t needed. Jason concluded by saying, “The furthest I can possibly run is on an inside the park Home Run. So, why am I ever doing more?”

Several fans resonated with the Kelce duo. Some even reminisced about their own memories of the sport. One of the fans wrote, “My goddddd, the unnecessary running drills for baseball brought back memories lmaooo.”

This fan agreed with the brothers and commented, “Very valid points guys.”

However, there were also a few fans who couldn’t stand with the baseball slander. One of them noted, “Not gonna lie … I don’t love the baseball slander! Baseball is a GREAT sport!!! It’s not boring just bc there isn’t as much “action” if by “action” you mean men running into other men at full speed.”

Another chimed in, commenting, “My son is a catcher and it is so much fun to watch him play. Plays 3rd occasionally as well, and gets some good action there as well. Love baseball!”

Shohei Ohtani has become the talk of the town after he inked a massive contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, this deal is somewhat different from typical NFL contracts. The 2016 Japan Series champ will earn only $2 million in each of the next ten seasons. Following this, the team will owe him $68 million per year for the next decade through 2043.