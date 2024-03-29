Fans Are Now Calling Caleb Williams the Next Conspiracy Theorist of the NFL Following His Latest Tweet

November 18, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Southern California quarterback CALEB WILLIAMS (13) warms up between plays during the first half of a NCAA, College League, USA football game between Southern California and UCLA at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAt158 20231118_zsp_t158_044 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

Ever since Caleb Williams had his breakout season in 2022, NFL fans haven’t stopped taking his name. The Heisman winner is undeniably one of the most hyped QBs from the collegiate circuit currently and is touted unanimously to be the first overall draft pick next month. The spotlight has been immense on Williams with many even labeling him as a “generational talent”. However, the attention comes with a cost.

Every small detail of Caleb is now being scrutinized and the QB has recently been subjected to massive trolling because of it. Earlier today, Caleb put out a very innocent post on “X” where he shared his observation of a plane getting followed by three jets behind in LA. He simply quipped his followers if it was the POTUS flying.

But as is the case with the internet, the netizens are too brutal with popular figures and Caleb got a taste of it yet again. As soon as the QB posted his thoughts, the majority of the people in the comments section started labeling him as a conspiracy theorist.

The trolling however went a notch above when a majority of the fans likened him to Aaron Rodgers. For those who don’t know, Caleb Williams in an interview some time ago had named Aaron Rodgers as his GOAT. And as we all know, the Jets QB is notorious for believing in conspiracy theories and is currently embroiled in a controversy because of it.

But there were some kind netizens too. Amidst the trolling and hate, a few netizens took the onus and let Caleb in the comments section know that what he observed was right. They also let him know the reason behind the plane and jets flying.

Caleb Williams Mistakes Dodgers Opening Day Flyover For President Biden’s Convoy

Netizens quickly came to Caleb’s aide and informed him that what he saw was part of the Dodgers Opening Day flyover ceremony. Yesterday the LA Dodgers played the first match of their season against the St. Louis Cardinals. The stadium underwent minor renovations since last season and considering it was the first game of the season, the Dodgers hosted an opening ceremony. Moreover, with the Dodgers signing Shohei Ohtani to a $700 million, 10-year deal, a pre-game ceremony to hype the fans was much needed.

The pre-game ceremony included the flyover which was observed by Caleb. The flyover was led by the KC-135 Stratotanker from March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County. It was followed by three F-15s from the Fresno Air National Guard Base matching Caleb’s description accurately.

All said and done, Caleb Williams has a huge target on his back for no reason of his. The media has hyped him to the moon and in the buildup to the season, every single action of his will be observed. Moreover, his battle won’t end once the season starts as then he will be under the weight of performing up to the expectations. Safe to say, Caleb should acclimatize to this new life as things won’t get easier from here.