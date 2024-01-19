Jason Kelce Credits One Man For His Successful NFL Career

When rumors surfaced about Jason Kelce retiring after the Eagles’ last game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, emotions ran high in the football world. After the Eagles lost 32-9, tears streamed down Kelce’s face, leading many to think it could be his farewell from the gridiron. Although Jason hasn’t confirmed retirement, he did talk about someone special in his pro-football journey.

Advertisement

In a recent episode of his podcast “New Heights,” Jason Kelce had a heart-to-heart with his brother, Travis Kelce. They talked about the tough loss but before diving into that, Jason made it clear that he hasn’t made any retirement decisions yet, while stating he was simply caught up in the emotions of the game.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/newheightshow/status/1747771752732868684?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jason Kelce then went on to explain how his offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland has played a huge role in his career and highlighted the significant bond they share. He reflected on the numerous challenges they have faced together, stating that without Stoutland, he wouldn’t be where he is today. He stated,

“[that] guy means a lot to me. And we’ve been through a lot of battles together, there’s no chance I’d be where I’m at without Jeff Stoutland”

Jeff Stoutland played a crucial role in Kelce’s 13-year long career by enabling him to showcase his strengths and to some extent, covering up his weaknesses. This support has allowed Kelce to perform at a high level throughout his career. Kelce goes on to acknowledge that Stoutland has not only been a mentor in football but has also imparted valuable lessons about life. He admires the the Eagles coach’s incredible passion for football, describing it as unbelievable.

Jason Kelce’s Emotional Tradition with Jeff Stoutland

After the Philadelphia’s recent loss, the post game atmosphere was thick with emotion, and the teary eyed Eagles center’s decision to embrace Jeff Stoutland became a focal point. The viral video of Kelce’s emotional moment sparked speculation among many fans that this might be his last season. But Jason clarified that the hug with his offensive line coach has been a tradition for the past three years at the end of each season.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1747111877090652348?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Jason Kelce didn’t outright announce his retirement, he hinted that he might make a decision in the offseason. After thanking his coach, Kelce mentioned that this time, he shared a big hug with Stoutland. The reason? Kelce wanted Stoutland to understand how much he values him, especially since it could be their last season together.

In 2013, Jeff Stoutland joined the Philadelphia Eagles, a couple of years after the team drafted Jason Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Stoutland has guided Kelce for 11 years, and his success as one of the top talents in the Eagles is largely credited to his offensive line coach.

Stoutland’s impact on the team was evident when, after joining in 2013, he led the Eagles straightaway to the playoffs in that seasons. Although they faced a playoff drought for the next three seasons, things turned around in 2017. The Eagles emerged victorious against the New England Patriots, securing Super Bowl LII – a first for both Kelce and Stoutland.