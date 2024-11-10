Who Owns the Tortilla Signed by Shedeur Sanders After the Texas Tech Win?

The Colorado Buffaloes might have clinched their seventh victory against the Red Raiders, but their time at Jones AT&T Stadium was far from pleasant. Texas Tech fans hurdled hundreds of tortillas onto the field, apparently continuing the longest-running tradition the program has. However, QB Shedeur Sanders wasn’t fazed by the chaos, and after the game, he decided to have a little fun with it.

Following the dominant 41-27 win over the Red Raiders, the quarterback signed a tortilla that was thrown onto the field, much to everyone’s surprise. “They kept throwing tortillas at me so I had to sign one,” he later said, while addressing the press.

This signed tortilla has already become the talk of the town, with some even claiming it could be a great piece of memorabilia, if not a legendary one. So, where did this tortilla end up? It appears to be in the possession of Buffs’ senior art director, Derek Marckel.

Reacting to a photograph of the autographed tortilla, Marckel replied on X: “I own the most legendary tortilla of all time.”

The turf was so littered with flying tortillas that Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire had to ask the fans to stop their antics. It certainly gave the Buffs a hard time, but fans are glad that this one-of-a-kind memorabilia came out of the whole ordeal.

The majority of fans are now unanimously of the opinion that the autographed tortilla was fit for auction. They flocked to Marckel’s comment section with some specific requests: to preserve it and to put it up for auction.

While fans were entertained by the tortilla-throwing spectacle, some vying to get a hold of Sanders’ autograph, the Buffs crew was quite baffled by Texas Tech’s traditional disruption of the game.

Deion and Shedeur Sanders react to the tortillas

In the post-game interview, Shedeur explained that while he has witnessed flying bottles and flags by the opposing fans in the past, it was his first time facing tortillas on the field. What he found even more surprising was that the Red Raiders had their clean-up crew ready, clearly aware of what might go down.

“But we come here and it was just like they have a whole cleanup crew, like they know what time it is,” said Shedeur. “So that was a bit odd. I had never heard of that, you know, but yeah, it was different.”

Apart from Sanders, Travis Hunter’s reaction to a tortilla landing near him was another instance that went viral. The dual-threat athlete calmly walked to the spot, picked the bread up, and hilariously stashed it away in his pants.

Even Coach Prime reacted to the Buffs’ reception in Texas, joking about how he’s faced everything under the sun thrown at him during his time as a player. So, the tortilla rain wasn’t anything new. He was, however, relieved that the fans only threw tortillas, which are soft and not really harmful.

“They’ve thrown everything but my momma at me…Thank god a tortilla […] is soft.”

Colorado’s Week 9 return from their bye-week was certainly an interesting one! However, Shedeur Sanders’ crew moves on with a 7-2 record, and currently stands second in Big 12. Not many would have believed this outcome before the season. Next Saturday, the Buffs would be back home and face Utah at Folsom Field Stadium.