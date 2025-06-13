Five Days After 48th Birthday, Tom Brady Set to Receive a Major Tribute From the NE Patriots

Tom Brady acknowledges his fans during a halftime celebration and the announcement of his induction in the the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Not many NFL players/coaches get statues built after them. Legends like Don Shula, Pat Tillman, Dan Marino, Ray Lewis, and Peyton Manning have been among the few to have statues made in their honor. And now, deservedly, Tom Brady is joining the ranks of these select few.

In a few months — and just five days after celebrating his 48th birthday— the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will become the latest football legend to be enshrined in a statue outside the place that was like his second home for almost two decades. On August 8, a 12-foot statue made of bronze will be erected outside Gillette Stadium.

Brady devoted two decades of his life and career to the New England Patriots. He has the most passing yards (74,571), most touchdowns (541), and most playoff wins (35) in Patriots history.

A three-time NFL MVP, Brady helped the Patriots win six Super Bowls and spread his greatness to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning his seventh Super Bowl while helping them win their second in 2020.

This isn’t the first time that the Patriots have honored Brady for what he’s done for the franchise. One year ago today, Brady became the 35th member of the Patriots’ franchise to be inducted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame.

The ceremony featured many past teammates, coaches, and rivals coming together to celebrate his induction into the Pats’ Hall of Fame. It was during that ceremony that the Patriots’ owner, Robert Kraft, announced the making of Brady’s 12-foot statue and that the team would retire his No. 12.

“This statue will show what greatness looks like.”The statue will honor a player who changed the team forever,” he said.

Brady’s speech showed his dedication that he had with his supporters, and he concluded by saying, “I am Tom Brady, and I am a Patriot.”

While Brady will have to wait a few more years for a gold jacket as a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, he will receive a bronze statue in a few months. Like his Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony, it will be another celebration of his great legacy and will serve as another memorable night for the Patriots legend.