Jason Kelce Explains How Eagles O-Line Stagnated After Impressive Week 1

Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; ESPN Monday Night Football broadcaster Jason Kelce on the set before game between Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off the 2024 NFL season on a high note, with a 34-29 win against the Packers. However, Nick Sirianni’s team lost momentum, losing 21-22 to the Falcons and 16-33 to the Buccaneers in Week 2&3. The team’s lack of pre-snap motions and inventive plays since week 1 have raised alarm among fans and analysts alike.

Retired Eagles legend Jason Kelce joined SportsRadio 94 WIP on Friday to discuss the team’s struggles. He talked at length about how the Eagles O-line prepared various strategies for Week 1, only to abandon them in subsequent games.

Kelce explained how some plays might have been dropped and the offense stagnated after week 1:

“I think that 1. off-season, they were really hard at work, trying to figure out how to incorporate all these pieces. So it makes sense going into week 1; you’re going to try all these different motions and things like that and there’s probably things that they didn’t like and they took it out.”

Adding further, Kelce noted that the Eagles might be missing former players, including himself, which could be affecting their performance. He expressed surprise that the team hasn’t integrated new players effectively, which is a reason for the struggles:

“I think they’re missing guys and whenever you’re missing guys, I think you have a tendency as a coach to incorporate the new pieces so they feel comfortable, and they can play fast, which is something I didn’t see on either side of the ball, which is frustrating.”

Kelce emphasized that the Eagles are going through a “trial and error” phase, trying to find what works best for them.

However, he urged the team to settle on a consistent tactic. Adding further, Jason shed light on the Eagles’ turnovers and how they are causing delays in their plays and affecting their scoring.

Jason highlights the Eagles’ “bad decisions” in Week 1

Discussing the turnovers, Kelce noticed a positive trend since week 1, highlighting improved decision-making. However, he admitted that week 1 was a bad experience for the Eagles in terms of play-calling.

“I think the turnovers, if you look at them, as to how they’ve happened, the one good sign to me is that they haven’t been outside of week 1. Week 1 yes, there were bad decisions made and poor throws that happened in that game. But since then, I haven’t seen that.”

In a nutshell, Jason admitted the flaws within the system but outlined that the Eagles were tackling it.

With the Philly team set to face the Browns next week, Kelce remains hopeful that Nick Sirianni and his team will bounce back and improve their 2-2 record.