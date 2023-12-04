“Best Mr. Irrelevant of All Time?”: Brock Purdy Outplays Jalen Hurts’ Eagles to Script the Perfect Revenge at Lincoln Field & Fans are Ecstatic

Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) shake hands on the field after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The world witnessed an epic battle between the leaders of the two NFC divisions, East and West on Sunday. Niners QB Brock Purdy emerged as a hero as he avenged the loss he suffered against Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year in the 2022 NFC Championship game. The San Francisco 49ers not only won but brutally thrashed the Eagles 42-19 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The 49ers 23-point road win gave the Eagles their second loss of the season and the football fans are going absolutely berserk. QB Brock Purdy threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He completed 19 of 27 pass attempts and had a passer rating of 148.8, majorly outplaying opponent Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles dominated the game in the first quarter but the Niners in a solid comeback made sure to score two touchdowns each in the last three quarters. For the 49ers, Deebo Samuel scored three touchdowns, and Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, and Christian McCaffrey each touched the endzone once. Following the win, the fans couldn’t stop praising the consistent performance given by “Mr. Irrelevant” this season.

One fan commented, “The best mr irrelevant of all time?”

Another stated, “Future Super Bowl champion”

A user expressed, “They made Purdy look like the next coming of Joe Montana.”

Someone mentioned, “Purdy is the most unbelievable last-round pick I have ever seen.”

Lastly a fan remembered the last season’s NFC Championship loss and stated,

NFL Analyst and former linebacker Emmanuel Acho also lauded the 49ers, stating that they have now played and defeated the two best NFC teams, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles this season. He highlighted the combined score of 84-29 in those two victories and highlighted his belief that the Niners are the most formidable team in the NFL.

49ers’ Bitter NFC Championship Loss to the Eagles

The last time the 49ers met the Eagles was in the NFC Championship Game in Jan. 2023. San Francisco finished the 2022 season with a 13-4 record and went on to win the NFL Wild Card Round against the Seattle Seahawks by 41-23. They met the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round and defeated them 19-12 to enter the NFC Championship.

However, the 49ers suffered a heartbreaking 31-7 loss against the Eagles which ended their hopes of winning the Super Bowl title. Brock Purdy picked up an elbow injury during the game and was forced to leave the field in the second quarter. Purdy completed four of four passes while throwing for 23 yards. They couldn’t match the Eagles offense and their only touchdown came in the second quarter by Christian McCaffrey.