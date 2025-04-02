From Chicken Wings to Sparkling Water: Shilo Sanders, Micah Parsons & Co. Reveal Their Biggest Financial Flex

NFL stars continue to break monetary barriers with every passing contract extension. It’s no surprise, then, to see someone like Ja’Marr Chase showing off a Lamborghini just days after securing a $40.25 million per year deal. Mansions, jewelry, and watches—we’ve seen it all. But this time, when some football athletes shared their “financial flexes,” their answers didn’t quite fit the stereotype.

We can’t say for sure if Micah Parsons, Tyreek Hill, and Shilo Sanders prioritize investing, donating, or charity over unnecessary splurges. However, their answers to what they consider a financial flex will assure you that they’re not breaking the bank.

Let’s start with Deion Sanders’ NFL-bound son, who plays at safety.

“I don’t drink water out of the sink,” Shilo said before adding. “Sparkling. Even during the games. Sparkling water with lemon.”

Not the weirdest answer from Shilo, though it is a bit strange that he prefers a carbonated drink that could cause eructations and burps. Any doctor would say that water is the best form of hydration during athletic activity—or in general. Regardless, let’s move on to Parsons.

“My biggest financial flex?” Parsons pondered the question for a moment before giving an unexpected answer. “I can buy wingettes whenever I want to… I’m buying flats every time in the store.”

Another strange answer from a player who’s about to become one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL. Perhaps even the highest-paid non-QB. A quick search shows that five pounds of flat wingettes cost around $25 online. Safe to say, Parsons is all about that deal.

Derwin James had a quality response to the question, though.

“I got my mama a career. Paid for my dad’s house. Paying for both of their houses is my biggest flex,” a proud James said.

Top NFL players reveal their biggest financial flex: “I can buy Wingettes whenever I want.” (via @JoeBonham15) pic.twitter.com/dOygQVu9ZJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 1, 2025

But perhaps the strangest part of the video was Tyreek Hill’s behavior. He seemed hesitant to answer, almost as if he was too embarrassed. “I wanna say this cause… (hesitates) I can’t say this (laughs).”

One of his friends tried to hype up his Lamborghini, but Hill brushed it off, pointing out that his friend drives the same car. Then, he left us with the most bizarre response of the video.

Hill was asked if he plays in the NFL, to which he said, “Nah, no. I’m a plumber, bro.”

He’s joking, but still, Tyreek’s antics were a bit odd. Then again, that’s just what he’s known for.

Hill is cut from a different cloth—he had a tough upbringing, with his parents struggling with drug abuse. Yet, he’s come out on the better side of it.