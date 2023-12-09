Travis Kelce’s 2019 TD Jersey Auctions For a Record High As Romance Frenzy With Taylor Swift Reaches Peak

Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have been particularly famous this season, with a yet another Super Bowl and not to mention the newly added fanbase of the ‘Swifties’. Travis Kelce, who is the man behind the limelight has remained in the headlines for his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift. Capitalizing on his increased virality, an auction house successfully sold the TE’s jersey for a record high.

The jersey was worn by Kelce in a game in 2019 against the Chargers. It fetched the auction house, Goldin Auctions a staggering $37,000. The auction owner Ken Goldin revealed the details of the unexpected price, per TMZ, saying,

“This is an all-time record for a Travis Kelce game-used item.”

The jersey is associated with the Nov. 19, 2019 game, donned by Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs went against the Los Angeles Chargers. This game was a success for Kansas City Chiefs who attained a 24-17 win against their opponents. The Chiefs TE scored a memorable touchdown in the 3rd quarter of the game.

Taylor Swift’s Induction Adds Tangible Value to Travis Kelce’s Jersey

Ken Goldin also sheds light on the fact that KC’s popularity has seen a massive surge with Swift’s induction in his life. Taking note of the fact, Goldin quoted this to be a potential reason for the raised value of the jersey. In his statement after the auction, he added,

“He has always been popular but the success of the Chiefs, as well as the publicity he’s gotten around his relationship with Taylor Swift, has added to his popularity and awareness among collectors.”

Travis and Taylor have not stopped making headlines, especially for their supportive appearances. It is possible that the worth of Kelce’s jersey might have witnessed an upsurge in his connection to Swift.

Again, the collectors embrace the belongings of their beloved players, especially their jerseys. One of the highest that an NFL jersey has ever fetched is a staggering 1.4 million this year. As expected, it belongs to none other than the legendary Tom Brady.

Brady’s game-worn jersey in the final game from Bucs was sold by the Sotheby’s auction on Nov. 18, setting the highest record for a football jersey ever. It transcended the last record price, which also belonged to another Brady’s jersey.

The fans find the collectibles of their favorite players priceless. Then with Taylor Swift’s induction into Travis Kelce’s life, he has amassed appreciation as a loving boyfriend, making his belongings more desirable for the fans.