Jason Kelce Explains Why He Wore a Shirt With Holes in it For His Retirement Speech Instead Of a Suit

Jason Kelce’s retirement speech moved the NFL world to tears as the fans knew what they were going to miss in the league’s upcoming season. Some did question his attire which differed from a traditional suit and tie, however, Jason revealed that he carefully considered his outfit before wearing it at the press conference.

During a candid conversation on the “New Heights” podcast, Jason, joined by brother Travis Kelce, discussed his retirement speech and the idea behind his relaxed choice of clothes. Travis and Jason had a special in-person recording of the show, in Eagles attire, to create a memorable moment for Kelce’s storied career.

Travis inquired about Jason’s decision to wear a sleeveless t-shirt instead of a suit and tie. Jason explained that he initially considered a suit and tie for his retirement press conference, but decided against it as it didn’t feel authentic. Jason said:

“I wear a suit and tie when I have to, that’s about it. And this is like a shirt that has holes in it and I’ve worn it in practice. Every year, I’ve lifted weights in it. And I’m like, you know what? This shirt in some ways is part of this journey with me more than anything else in this closet. So, I’ll wear this.”

He opted for a shirt that held sentimental value due to its connection to his career. Travis even joked around that he had only seen Jason in a suit and tie at weddings. Jason Kelce matched his sleeveless shirt with a pair of sweatpants, along with his flip-flops and taped ankles done by his longtime trainer Joseph O’Pella.

Why Did Jason Kelce Get His Ankles Taped for Retirement Presser?

Jason Kelce made his retirement day even more sentimental by having Joseph O’Pella, who is battling cancer, tape his ankles “one last time.” O’Pella had taped Jason’s ankle for more than 12 seasons in his career with the Eagles but couldn’t do it for his final game as he was undergoing chemotherapy treatment. When Jason asked him to do it for the last time on his retirement day, O’Pella was happy to do so.

“He’s been there my entire career. … Thankfully he’s in remission, but he’s looking good. He taped my ankles for the press conference one last time, so I had ankle tape on and sandals,” said Jason, per New Heights.

Even Joseph O’Pella looked back on their journey together on and off the field on Instagram. He emphasized their shared experiences, remembering their bond since Kelce’s second year, including rehab and all sorts of celebrations. He highlighted how the two of them built a strong bond over ten years – a connection that extended beyond their professional roles, encompassing friendship, support, and mutual life experiences.

“And when he told me he would be retiring and I expressed my regret of not being the last person to ever tape him, and he offered to have me tape him for his retirement press conference. That’s who he is. And I hope these stories can add to an already unbelievable legacy.” O’Pella wrote in his post.

Jason Kelce was a man who went beyond his position as the Eagles’ center, representing the essence of underdogs prevailing. He broke stereotypes by achieving what he did through diligence rather than fitting into preconceived notions. Jason showed the NFL world that fate is not limited to appearance but stems from commitment and hard labor.