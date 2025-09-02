Jason Kelce Gives a Glimpse of His ‘Best Man Speech’ While Talking About Travis and Taylor Swift’s Engagement

With millions of Swifties breaking Instagram records, and celebrities worldwide chiming in with congratulations, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement has turned into a true global affair. Many now expect the two’s wedding to be an even bigger cultural event. Yet for Jason Kelce, all this hullabaloo fades into something simpler: the joy of seeing his younger brother find the perfect partner.

Clearly, Travis’ milestone is deeply personal for the retired Eagles legend, and his feelings were evident when he couldn’t help but slip into what sounded very much like a best man’s speech.

Appearing on Bussin’ With The Boys, the elder Kelce was asked by co-host Will Compton why he seemed so visibly emotional during Swift’s glowing description of Travis on the New Heights podcast (hosted by the Kelce brothers).

“As Taylor’s talking about Travis, it’s clipped everywhere. The Swifties love it. Everybody loves it. It seems like you’re getting emotional as she’s talking about Travis. What makes you so happy about all of this happening and Travis finding somebody that really makes him happy?” Compton asked.

The Super Bowl winner’s response was heartfelt and deliberate. He painted a picture of a brother proud not only of the man Travis is, but also of the woman he has chosen to marry.

“Well, I think first of all, I love my brother and I just want him to have the most fulfilled, best life possible. And such a huge part of that is like, you know, who you end up marrying, who you end up raising a family with,” Jason said.

He explained that over the last couple of years, he has come to know Swift well enough to see just how perfectly she fits into his little brother’s life.

“I just think that they match so well together. They are unbelievably supportive of each other… and it’s like you’re listening to somebody describe your brother and… she fully understands why Travis is like an incredible human being,” Jason added.

But what makes him so happy about Travis Kelce’s relationship with Swift is her description of his younger brother as “a human exclamation point,” the most accurate portrayal he’d ever heard.

“The dude just brings joy to every place he ever is and like people love him and he makes everything better,” Jason said, raving about Swift’s accurate nickname for his brother. “To watch them support each other, love each other, and get to this stage and now to have this together. I’m just… I mean, I’m very happy for him.”

At that moment, Compton and Taylor Lewan couldn’t help but laugh, playfully saying they had just heard Jason’s best man speech. Kelce, in response, smiled, while not shying away from the possibility:

“I think I’m going to fire up something a lot better… hopefully I’m the best man. We’ll see. Trav has a lot of friends. I’m just hoping to get the opportunity.”

In the end, whether or not Jason gets the official honor, his sentiment clearly carried the love of an older brother. Plus, his words also seemed to carry the admiration of someone who knows that Travis and Taylor are heading into their next chapter with exactly what’s needed: unwavering support and joy for one another.