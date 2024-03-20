“Ayahuasca Is Not for Everybody, but…”: Aaron Rodgers’ Pal Jordan Poyer Recounts His Experience After the Ceremony

Jordan Poyer recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to talk about his week-long Ayahuasca retreat in Costa Rica and his journey to recovery. Host Pat McAfee inquired if Ayahuasca is akin to “restarting” life, to which Jordan replied that it is the most accurate way to capture the entirety of the experience, while also pointing out that “Ayahuasca is not for everybody, but everybody is for Ayahuasca.”

The Miami Dolphins’ newly recruited safety, Jordan Poyer, recently revealed his experience with Ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic, after being influenced to use it by New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Poyer found Rodgers’ comments about how the substance impacted his life captivating, and he himself has claimed that this plant-based psychedelic has helped him overcome his struggle with alcohol. This all started when Poyer went on a seven-day getaway in Costa Rica in March last year, joined by his wife’s cousin.

“You know, it is a choice essentially. You have to want to go and be better. “It’s really diving into the depth of yourselves and understanding yourself and understanding the strength and power that you have and a lot of stuff, a lot of traumas, a lot of the PTSDs that we hold on to.” Jordan Poyer said in the interview.

Poyer also mentioned that these various emotions and pain we hold on to in our bodies can be released through the ayahuasca retreat, allowing people to grow and progress both individually and as a group. He believes that going through this entire process allows you to access wisdom and the realization that there is a deeper side to oneself and a greater ability to contribute to the world.

Pat McAfee Learns About the In-Depth Knowledge About Ayahuasca Gained by Jordan Poyer

Pat McAfee, however, was slightly hesitant to try the plant-based psychedelic after watching the video Poyer put up a few days back but loved hearing his perspective and approach to life following the retreat. Moreover, Pat believes he himself is in a “good” mental state currently; thus, isn’t particularly interested in going on a spiritual retreat. He, however, noted that the feedback he has received from others regarding the ayahuasca ceremony has been extremely positive.

“Everybody that I’ve talked to,” Pat added, “Every group that I’ve chatted with that has gone there has been like ‘Yep! Needed it! Changed my perspective. Did this entire thing.’ Not everybody needs it but if you get to a point where you think you might, I’ve heard it’s a great thing.”

When Pat inquired Jordan Poyer further about the specifics of the ceremony, he clarified that the video Pat had just watched was unrelated to the ayahuasca ceremony, and they were not under the influence of ayahuasca at that time. It was a Temazcal ritual, which is held in a sweat lodge and is designed to aid in delving into your inner depths. It assists you in navigating through difficult situations in your life.

He went on to explain that the concept revolves around the existence of four doors: North, South, West, and East. While they are inside, three of the four doors are often closed, and it gets excruciatingly hot, but in about 15 minutes, any one of these doors is opened in order to let them adjust the pace. Notably, the North represents the Earth as a way of acknowledging the elemental forces that are present and shaping our environment. The one that honors Fire in the South, Air in the East, and Water in the West.

These doors continue to open throughout the ritual, as the healers, also known as Shamans, keep adding hot stones, making the tent hotter, as the participants persist in fighting with all their mental energy. It truly is captivating and challenging at the same time.