Jason Kelce Honestly Responds When Asked “How Much Was He Spitballing” While Shooting His Late Night Show

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles former player and ESPN commentator Jason Kelce reacts before a 2025 AFC divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Whether it’s his legendary Super Bowl parade speech in a mummers costume, his beer pong skills, or letting loose on New Heights with Travis Kelce, fans love Jason Kelce for being unapologetically himself. So, when the former Eagles center joined ESPN’s They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce, the Super Bowl winner expected his raw energy to work its charm. But, as Kelce quickly learned, live TV is a different beast from the trenches of an offensive line.

Advertisement

The Eagles legend recently appeared on Fitz & Whit, where host Ryan Fitzpatrick asked Jason Kelce the burning question we all had in our minds—how much was he spitballing on his late-night show?

Interestingly enough, the former Eagles center revealed that going off the dome wasn’t his preferred option for a show as structured as this one. While he had a team of writers to help him out with lines that sounded as authentic as possible, Kelce, at times, struggled with timing and delivery—a completely new experience for the New Heights host.

“The reality is, doing that show, the timing and the way things need to happen—you have to script it… There were ways to script it that felt more natural to my voice… There were times where we thought, ‘Okay, we can be scripted here, but we can be a little more ad-libby there.’ That was something I just had to get reps at.”

Another struggle that Kelce initially faced was getting used to the whole new world of writers, directors, camera angles, and set designs. Prior to his TV show, Kelce’s regular media appearances were through his self-produced podcast or Monday Night Football—shows where he is expected to be as unfiltered as possible.

So entering the complex world of showbiz was a bit overwhelming at the start for Kelce. “It’s hard to be off the cuff and loose unless you’re comfortable and don’t feel like you’re trying to be a robot,” he admitted.

While Kelce did see improvement in his delivery as weeks passed, what unfortunately didn’t see an upward trajectory was the show’s ratings.

Jason Kelce’s Late Night Show fails to make a splash

As per reports, They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce could draw only 290,000 viewers for its pilot episode—numbers that industry insiders believed were “not particularly good”.

The reason for this negative review from the trade analysts stems from the fact that Kelce’s 1am ET time slot drew 436,000 viewers a month before the ex-Eagles star’s show aired in February. To make matters worse, two weeks before Kelce’s pilot launch, ESPN drew 700,000+ viewers at 1am ET on Friday night.

The response was polarizing on social media as well. That said, ESPN isn’t worried about Jason Kelce’s show receiving a lukewarm response.

Per reports, what matters to the network more is their relationship with Kelce than the viewership of his show. As the popular adage goes—bet on the jockey, not the horse!