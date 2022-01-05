“The Cincinnati Bengals have the best WR trio in the league”: Austin Gayle has a bold claim about the Bengals receivers despite their age

Austin Gayle, NFL analyst and podcast host, showered the Cincinnati Bengals WR core with praise after their impressive win over the Kansas City Chiefs in week 17.

In what was likely the game of the week, Joe Burrow came through to beat the Chiefs, continuing his two game tear . The Chiefs started the game firing on all cylinders with a 14 – 0 start, aided by Cincinnati Bengals’ horrendous offensive line. Many considered the game to be over at that point believing that even if the Bengals climbed out of the hole, late game magic by Patrick Mahomes would be enough to close them out. But there is something else brewing in Cincinnati : an absurd WR trio.

Where would you rank the Bengals WR trio? pic.twitter.com/E432XsX4AE — PFF (@PFF) January 4, 2022

Austin Gayle, an NFL analyst at PFF and host of the TAILGATE podcast, declared the Bengals WR trio as the best in the NFL. He believes that, and it’s hard to argue with him, in one-on-one situations Joe Burrow trusts his receivers and they keep delivering time and time again. When asked about what receiving core they would take over the Bengals core, the podcast crew was left wondering. Maybe that says more than any statistical argument.

The Cincinnati Bengals have been the most electrifying offense in the past two weeks and they’ve won big games to assert themselves in legitimate playoff seeding. Even if their offensive line isn’t good the Bengals throw the ball and succeed, against the best teams.

How good is the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver core?

Tee Higgins, who the team selected at the top of last year’s second round, has emerged quickly. He’s a big target outside the numbers. The 22-year-old has continued to grow in his second year as he becomes more comfortable with the professional game.

Rookie Ja’Marr Chase is a potential star. Chase has everything a team could want in an elite wide receiver and not just the top-10 physical tools, either. The rookie sensation has overcome his long-forgotten preseason drops to become a star overnight catching passes from Joe Burrow, his college QB. Then there’s Tyler Boyd, the assertive but affable veteran receiver who has maintained his steady production during his years with the Bengals.

The potential of Chase, Higgins and Boyd is obvious. Both the future and present.

