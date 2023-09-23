Oregon HC Dan Lanning Lands Much Awaited Zinger On Deion Sanders: “YouTube Videos Aren’t Going To Win Football Games”

Deion Sanders has led the team to three straight wins by teaching them to drive motivation from their opponents. His tremendous success through his methods has led to a period of lull from his next opponent Oregon. However, as the game nears, the Oregon HC Dan Lanning has finally made a much-awaited comment that Coach Prime or his team won’t appreciate.

Dan Lanning in his chat at College Sports on Sirius XM podcast, landed a zinger on Deion Sanders a day before hosting the Buffs in week 4. Since every week, the Buffs have taken critical comments to fuel their rage during games, but it will be seen how big of a difference this one makes.

Oregon HC Dan Lanning Lands a Zinger On Deion Sanders

During his chat in Sirius XM early on Friday, Dan Lanning dished his honest thoughts on their upcoming matchup against the undefeated and currently the most talked about program, the Buffs. In his flow of thoughts, he suddenly drops a one-liner saying “YouTube videos aren’t going to win football games,” referring to Deion Sanders’ approach to marketing his program.

It created a stir among fans as many believed this comment would escalate fueling the Buffs against the Ducks. However, later that day he clarified that he has no beef with Coach Prime. In his appearance on SportsCenter, he stated, “I’m saying you got to play a football game. This is between the white lines. That’s where football is played. It’s not played on TV,” Lanning said. “Obviously, I’m always gonna defend the University of Oregon, right?”

He further added: “I’m gonna focus on what we’re doing and how we’re making this organization great. Ultimately, it really has nothing to do with any other team. So that was my emphasis there. But if it’s fuel for the fire, great for them.” Clearly, Lanning isn’t afraid to face the wrath of a raged Deion Sanders’ squad. But one thing is for sure, Lanning has made the matchup a must-watch.

Buffs Fans Make It Personal Against Oregon Ducks

Reacting to Lanning’s impromptu comments on Deion Sanders’ marketing approach, the CU Buffs fans showed that the game was on. One fan tagged Coach Prime and said, “Deion Sanders they made it personal!” While another fan stated, “Buffs are 3-0, sure hope the Ducks aren’t watching YouTube videos to prepare.”

It is no secret that a large part of Coach Prime’s Colorado program hype has been through his social media campaign which is led by his eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. through Well Off Media. Furthermore, his marketing through vlogs and social media has caught the eyes of many recruiters and fans that have only positively impacted the team and at times the community of Boulder to a large extent.