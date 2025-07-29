Jason Kelce Jokes He May Need to Un-Retire When He Is in His 50s

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles former player and ESPN commentator Jason Kelce reacts before in a 2025 AFC divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

During a chat about fatherhood with Baker Mayfield, Travis Kelce asked their guest whether it’s tougher to play quarterback or be the dad of a 1-year-old. His answer might surprise you. But… this question was quickly followed up by a hilarious comment from Jason Kelce.

Mayfield joined the Kelce podcast recently to discuss a litany of topics. They touched on his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his relationship with his new offensive coordinator, now that Liam Coen is gone. Toward the end, the conversation shifted to Baker’s perspective on his time with the Cleveland Browns.

Still, one of the best moments came when Travis posed the tough question: “What’s tougher, though, being an NFL quarterback, or being the father of a 1-year-old?”

“Father of a one-year-old’s easier than being an NFL quarterback. Now, when she gets to a certain age, that answer’s gonna quickly change,” Baker responded.

This answer got a chuckle out of the Kelce duo. Especially out of Jason, who has daughters of his own. In fact, the former offensive lineman has 4 daughters who will be in high school around the same time. “I’m not looking forward to that,” Jason added.

He then joked that he may need to come out of retirement just to avoid dealing with that part of fatherhood.

“I’m going to unretire. At 50-something years old, Jason Kelce’s trying to make an NFL comeback.”

Can you imagine that? Jason Kelce, at 50 years old with a grey beard and all, making a comeback into the NFL would be hilarious.

Travis then joked that his elder brother would have to switch positions since he’s not as big as he used to be, mentioning that he would be a natural as a tight end, and that he’d teach his brother how to play the position.

All told, it was just a lighthearted, funny interaction. Jason isn’t seriously considering making a comeback. He has his hands full with his kids, his wife, Kylie, and a slew of other business ventures. He also sounds genuinely happy to be retired.